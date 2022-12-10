OWENWS-12-10-22 GOODFELLOWS

Karen Miller, 6, finds a Wonder Woman skateboard for herself with the help of her mother, Christian Basham, on Friday evening at the Goodfellows Club’s annual Christmas party at Owensboro Christian Church.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

By 5:30 p.m. on Friday, hundreds of eager children and their parents had formed a line outside the Owensboro Christian Church, waiting for the Goodfellows Club’s annual Christmas party to begin.

Inside, dozens of volunteers made last-minute preparations — lining up toys and making sure their supplies were ready for the children to make crafts and play various games.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.