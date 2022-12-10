By 5:30 p.m. on Friday, hundreds of eager children and their parents had formed a line outside the Owensboro Christian Church, waiting for the Goodfellows Club’s annual Christmas party to begin.
Inside, dozens of volunteers made last-minute preparations — lining up toys and making sure their supplies were ready for the children to make crafts and play various games.
When the doors opened at 5:45 p.m., the festivities began. After receiving their stockings, some families enjoyed their Christmas cookies as others went to play games such as the cake walk.
Santa was available for photos, but many children were quick to go pick out their favorite toy from tables lined up along the Christian Church hallways.
Markus Cisco chose a new scooter, while sisters Aleera and Aya Bishop picked packets of drawing supplies.
“Because I like to draw!” Aleera said when asked why she chose an art kit for her present. Aya added that she planned on drawing reindeer when she got home.
Goodfellows Executive Director Sherry Baber said the community contributed enough toys, food, and other party supplies for 600 people. Based on the number of RSVPs, she said she thought about 400 would attend.
After years of having the party at the Sportscenter, this was the first year the event was held at the Owensboro Christian Church.
Baber said the planning and preparations went smoothly at the location, so much so that volunteers were able to take a breather after setting up and before opening up the doors to let attendees inside.
Volunteer John Steitler said he prefers the new location.
“It seems like there’s more room for the kids,” he said.
Steitler and his wife, Kelly Steitler, have been volunteering for the Christmas party for about 30 years, he said. This year, Kelly helped kids make ornaments while John helped them put together bags of “reindeer food.”
“I just love seeing the kids,” John said. “They need to have the belief that things are going to work out for them.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec.10
Previously reported … $78,702.39
80th Performance of the Messiah by the Owensboro Choral Society …
Anonymous cash donations … $1,819.77
In memory of Charlie Crowe, Bill Hobbs.
Bill Wahl, and Larry Young … $1,000
Mini Mansions/ Ruth Blakeman
Dollhouse and Miniature Shop … $250
In loving memory of Ralph Freer and
Roy and Dimple Francis by Conrad and
Melinda Francis … $150
In memory of Jeff Hedges by Charlotte
Hedges ... $100
In loving memory of Ralph Freer by
Markley Freer … $100
In loving memory of Martin Hodskins
and Rose Hodskins by Mark and Tammy Freer … $100
In loving memory of Ralph O. Freer and in honor of Markely M. Freer by Mark and Tammy Freer … $100
David and Carmen Latham … $75
Drs. Thomas and Caroline Payne,
PharmD … $50
In loving memory of Rev. and Mrs.
James C Higdon by Judy and Tom
Dixon … $50
In loving memory Larry Field … $30
Robert Bowers … $25
The Lord’s Table Ministries, Inc. … $20
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Camp … $20
Terry and Penny Lambert … $20
Robert and Kathy Saffel … $20
In honor of Ella Shackelford, Graham
Davis, and Cole Davis by Kathy
Sherman … $15
In honor of Bill Camp by Mr. and Mrs.
Dean Edmonson … $12
In loving memory of Joseph M.
Seaton by Mrs. Yvonne Seaton … $5
Total for the 80th Messiah … $3,961.77
Lester Yeager Charitable Trust … $1,000
Honoring our sons; Lee, Mick, Todd,
and Chris, honoring our daughters
in law; Laura, Laura, and Lucy, honoring our grandgirls; Lauren, Caroline, and Libby Lee, honoring our grandsons; William Mazden and Austin, and honoring our great grandgirls; Kaydence and AdaCompton by
Bill and Susie Tyler … $1,000
In memory of Charles Fulkerson … $500
In memory of Alan, Kent, and T. Roger
Humphrey, Scott and Mary Anne
Chapman, Joe and Jean Kotheimer,
and Mike Kotheimer by Roger and Pat
Humphrey … $500
In honor of Clyde and Mary Fogle by
God’s Littlest Angels … $410
In memory of the Moonlite Bar-B-Q
Coffee Table Group; Jim Gant, Hank
Petrie, Bally Cashen, Delbert Murphy,
Thirston Taylor, Bill Carneal, Dick Kreke,
J.W. Sirvant, Crawford Deahl, Sherrill
Johnson, Everett Thompson, Hank
McCain, Tommy Howard, Jerry
Blandford, Herman Mosely, Doug
Carpenter, Roy Stopps, Hugh Hale, Benny Bosley, Barry Spencer, Mike Riney, L.K. Burcham, Ed Doc Funk, Jim McDaniel, Tom Curtsinger, Roy Emmick, Roger Anderson, Bill Froehlick, Jim Lambert,
Ed (Tator) Stallings, Martin Kuegel,
Bobby Belcher (Sarge), and Vince
Wink … $300
Honoring agriculturists; Knott Bros.
Farms, Jerry O’Brien Grain Farm, and
Thompson Bros. Farm by Bill and Susie
Tyler … $300
In memory of Charles McKelvey, Allen,
McKelvey, and Sandy Andersen by Dan
and Karen Andersen … $250
In memory of Hubert and Bernardine
McFarland … $250
In memory of J.L. and Elizabeth
Fulkerson … $250
In honor of Owensboro Health NICU
for taking great care of Henry … $200
Potpourri Garden Club … $200
Nancy and Phil Malone … $200
The Apollo Area Alliance by Suzette
Austin Maglinger … $200
In memory of B.C. and Clara Green by
Suzette and Nath Nunley … $100
In memory of Barry Clark by Bonnie
Clark … $100
In memory of Robin Gail Hall by
Spurgeon Jones … $100
In honor of my son, Josh by Mom … $100
In memory of my husband, James
Lony Thomson by Henrietta Thomson …$100
In memory of Suzzane Ahnell, and Ellie
Magnuson by Kirsten Ahnell and W.L.
Magnuson … $100
In memory of Kendall Allen by South
Hampton Homemakers … $100
In memory of Joel High by Lydie Boone .$100
In memory of Carma Eaton by Hugh
Eaton, Melody, Barbara, Martin, and
Roger … $100
In memory of our parents, Tom Melton
and Margaret H. Walton by Nancy
Brown, Suzette Austin Maglinger, Vickie
Carey, and Randy Melton … $100
In memory of Dr. H.C. Deloris and Glenn
Deyton by T.D.’s Tuff Decisions … $100
In memory of Kenny Frankie and Gary
Harris by T.D.’s Tuff Decisions … $100
In memory of Walker and Kathryn
Sweeney … $75
In memory of L.K. and Gloria Burcham,
and Choya Burcham … $75
In memory of Jackie Reed Englert … $50
Total as of Dec. 10 … $89,624.16
