Friday night’s rally at Smothers Park inspired Madeline Howell.
The Owensboro woman does not consider herself to be political, and she tries not to offend anyone.
But she plans to start speaking out about discrimination and injustice from now on — no matter who it upsets.
“It seems like black men keep getting killed, murdered on a regular basis, and there is no accountability for it,” Howell said. “There needs to be justice.”
The Owensboro Chapter of the NAACP, the city’s Human Relations Commission and other area groups hosted Friday night’s rally at the Smothers Park pavilion to show solidarity against discrimination, police brutality and injustice.
The rally came on the heels of demonstrations Saturday and Sunday in the city over the deaths of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, both of whom were killed in incidents involving police officers.
Taylor was shot in her home March 13 by officers who entered via a “no-knock” warrant, searching for a person who didn’t live in the residence. Floyd died last week after a Minneapolis officer knelt on Floyd’s neck nearly nine minutes, after officers were called to investigate an alleged counterfeit bill.
The crowd started gathering Friday about 45 minutes before the rally. By 6 p.m., it numbered in the hundreds.
Two black boys sat together holding signs that read: “My life matters.”
Other supporters wore face masks and T-shirts declaring “Black lives matter.”
Politicians, law enforcement officers, clergy and young people spoke during the two-hour event.
At times, it seemed like a church revival. At other times, a pep rally.
One pastor chanted three times “no justice.” The crowd followed with “no peace.”
“We, your children, are far more alike than we are different,” he later prayed.
Sixteen-year-old Kaysia Harrington urged people to start a grassroots movement.
“As a community, we are at a pivotal point. We have to decide which side of history we will be on,” Kaysia told the crowd. “ ... Black lives matter today, but we have to make sure they matter tomorrow.”
Kenny Riley, past president of the NAACP and a 31-year veteran of law enforcement, said racism continues across the nation, but it’s also alive in Daviess County.
“Remember what race I am,” Riley said. “I am a member of the human race.”
Owensboro Police Department Chief Art Ealum said he faced so much criticism over last weekend’s demonstrations in Owensboro that he came into work Monday ready to resign. He called his parents, who suffered during the Civil Rights movement.
Ealum repeated his mother’s encouraging words, “’God’s got you. Don’t worry about what people say. You are stronger than that. God’s got you.’ ”
He left the lectern to thunderous applause.
The evening included calls to remove the Confederate soldier’s statue on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn. The evening included calls for a landlord-tenant ordinance, police department citizen’s review council, improvements in black neighborhoods and educational programs for black youth.
The rally included calls for cultural sensitivity, unity and action.
“We are all part of this town, standing in unity together against those things that try to divide us,” said the Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph, president of the Owensboro chapter of the NAACP. “This could be a start to dialogue and lasting solutions to our problems that have been plaguing us a long time.
“And, because we never got it together, we could never solve these problems. But tonight, I challenge you, I challenge the city and county governments to make strides to closing the divides within our community by considering some of these possible solutions. If not these suggestions, get our community leaders together so we can get some things moving.”
