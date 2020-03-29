Hundreds of cars filled the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital parking lots Sunday, horns blaring and signs waving in the wind, showing support for the medical professionals inside the building combating the spread of COVID-19.
The initiative was organized locally by Jackie Pyland-Tipmore, an Owensboro resident who has a lot of friends at the hospital. Pyland-Tipmore saw something similar take place at another hospital in the U.S. and thought it would be a good thing to happen in Owensboro.
The prayer vigil gained ground on social media. The plan was for people to show up with homemade signs, honk their horns and flash their car headlights in support, and to pray together for health care workers. They were to all stay in their vehicles in order to safely organize.
“It’s what we need right now,” she said. “We want to get everybody together in a safe way, and just show support to these doctors and nurses and hospital staff who are working hard on the front lines.”
Brian Hamby, OHRH director of marketing, said he heard about the prayer vigil and reached out to Pyland-Tipmore in an effort to help to safely organize the event. The hospital had security officers on site helping to direct traffic, and ensuring that individuals didn’t gather in groups outside of their vehicles.
Hamby said messages were sent to the health care workers to let them know to expect visitors outside, and many of them were prepared at the designated time. They hung signs that read “We’ve got this Owensboro,” and “Healthy at home.” Many of them stood in the OHRH windows waving back at the people in their vehicles.
“We certainly appreciate the show of support that people are offering right now,” Hamby said. “It does mean a lot to the team.”
He said the Owensboro Health mission is to heal the sick and to improve the health of the communities it serves.
“It’s so rewarding and refreshing to see people supporting us right now,” he said. “It means a great deal to our team and staff. We are doing everything we can to be ready, and we appreciate the show of support.”
Pyland-Tipmore said she is thankful so many chose to take the time out of their Sunday evenings to join the effort. She said it’s the least the community can do.
“We may need them at some point during all of this,” she said. “There are so many of them on the front lines of this, and it’s hard. It’s important for communities to stick together in times like this.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
