As the McLean County chapter of Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry program enters its fifth year, officials are looking for donations.
The McLean chapter of KHFH was originally founded in 2015 by Independence Bank and McLean County Farm Bureau. The initiative was meant to help feed more than 400 families in need of food assistance through local food pantry, God’s House of Hope.
According to Livermore Independence Bank President Chad Hall, about 10 to 12% of McLean County residents receive provisions from God’s House of Hope throughout the year. Donations for Hunters for the Hungry will help feed those residents.
The program accepts donations of deer beginning every November and pledges a certain amount of money each year to process the deer to venison through local meat processors before distributing the venison to food pantries.
This year, the McLean County chapter has pledged $6,500 toward meat processing for the program. Venison donations will continue to be accepted until the funds have been capped. After that, the chapter will no longer be able to accept deer.
Anyone wishing to continue donating once funding for meat processing has been reached can do so by opting to pay for processing themselves.
Hunters for the Hungry not only helps to provide a source of protein for families in need, but also helps control the overpopulation of deer in the McLean County area.
“We work closely with farmers here in our community and many of them are impacted by the crop damage and deprivation,” Hall said. The bank’s program gives them a conduit to move deer from being a nuisance to substance. Deer that were destroying crops or endangering motorists are now alleviating hunger right here at home. Our customers and friends see the benefit of controlling the population because it’s being turned into meals for community members in need. It really is a perfect fit.”
The McLean County chapter for KHFH has committed to providing 125 to 130 deer for the 2020 season, a large leap from providing just more than 10 deer in its first year of operation.
Last year, local hunters, as well as hunters from other Western Kentucky regions provided at least 115 deer, allowing the local chapter to supply not only God’s House of Hope families, but also soup kitchens and shelters in Owensboro.
“We have been overwhelmed with support for this program and it has been incredible to watch it grow,” Hall said.
The McLean County chapter for KHFH will began collecting donations on Sunday and will through mid-December. Anyone wishing to make monetary or venison donations to the program can contact Independence Bank in Livermore.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.