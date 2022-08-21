Sunny skies and smooth water helped get the second annual Owensboro HydroFair off to a much better start Saturday at English Park than last year’s delay-plagued inaugural event.
That doesn’t mean, however, there weren’t tiny hills for some participants to climb.
GP20, the boat that Jagoe Homes sponsored with a champion team from Seattle, Washington, had two motors blow before their races — one on Friday and one on Saturday.
Greg Hopp, from Lake Stevens, Washington, said he and his crew approached the GP20 drivers and offered to run the Jagoe Homes name on their boat to make up for the sponsorship.
“The 20 guys just had a tough go at it,” Hopp said. “They blew two motors and we felt bad for them. They’re from the west coast as well so it’s a love-hate relationship. We just wanted to make sure their sponsor was taken care of.”
Hopp, who also participated in the 2021 HydroFair, finished first Saturday in the first heat of the day.
“Any time you can get out on the water and race your boat, it’s great,” he said. “There’s not a lot of places left where you can race your boat, and the logistics can be complicated.”
This year’s event is the first time Canadian Yannick Leger has raced in Owensboro.
Leger, who is sponsored by Visit Owensboro, is participating in the Grand Prix class.
“I’m just learning again and again to be better in the boat,” he said. “It’s a huge step from the class I was in previously.”
The course on the Ohio River is larger than what Leger is used to racing on. He said his courses tend to extend one-mile.
Leger and his crew drove straight to Owensboro from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, which is over 16 hours.
More from this section
“We are very happy to be here,” he said.
Leger said they are leaving right after the races, but plans to arrive earlier next year to experience more of the area.
Ken Lupton, a driver from Waverly, New Zealand, said this is the first time he and his brother, Jack Lupton, have raced in Owensboro.
“We’re trying to improve and be reliable so we can race in the finals,” Ken Lupton said.
The two arrived in the area Thursday and attended Friday After 5, where Ken said they were on stage with one of the bands performing.
Jack went head-to-head with driver Bobby Kennedy on Saturday, narrowly beating out Kennedy.
“There’s four laps and every one of them is super hard with rough water,” Jack said. “I think a clean piece of water, determination and a bit of luck helped me pull through at the end.”
Randy Lientz, race director for American Hydroplane Events, said the group of organizers learned a lot from last year’s event.
“Any time you’re hosting an event in a new place, there are challenges,” he said. “The first year you have to get used to it.”
The 2021 event came with poor weather and excessive debris on the river, causing events to be delayed or postponed.
Lientz said AHE has been working with the National Weather Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Daviess County Emergency Management again this year to make sure the weather and water is safe for racers and spectators.
There has been a continued chance of rain and storms into Sunday, but Lientz said he thinks the weather will be good to race.
