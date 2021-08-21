This weekend’s Owensboro HydroFair picked up a second name on Friday.
It’s now the “Scott Pierce Memorial Race,” named for a driver who died before he achieved his dream of racing in Owensboro.
Randy Lientz, race director, said Pierce came to Owensboro as a boy in the 1960s with his father, Laird Pierce, who raced in the old Owensboro Regatta, which later became Hydrofair before it was discontinued after 1978.
Pierce’s brother, Craig Pierce, told a small crowd at the Owensboro Convention Center, “Scotty always wanted to race here, but he never got the chance. He had a good boat, and he would have done well here.”
Scott Pierce began his hydroplane racing career in 1981, earning co-rookie of the year honors.
But that was three years after Owensboro left the racing circuit.
Pierce drove the Miss Budweiser to the National High Points Championship in 1991, his most successful year.
Lientz said when Owensboro began working in 2019 to bring the boats back, Pierce was a big help.
“This race wouldn’t have happened without Scotty,” he said.
When Owensboro officials had a news conference early last year to announce that the city had secured the race, Pierce spoke by telephone to the crowd.
“You’re going to see a whale of a show,” he said. “These things are beasts.”
Pierce died on July 19, 2020, of organ failure.
Lientz said the first thing Pierce talked about when he came out of a coma that month was driving in Owensboro.
Pierce had retired from driving in 2001, but he owned the GP-55 Grand Prix boat at the time of
his death.
His widow, Sue Pierce, told the crowd at the Owensboro Convention Center on Friday that her husband “is up there, and he’s thrilled to death. I can feel him here. This was his passion, to keep boat racing strong.”
Mayor Tom Watson proclaimed Friday “Scott Pierce Day” in Owensboro.
