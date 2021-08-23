2.5 Stock
Third — #49, owner/driver Jeff Dobis, of Munster, Indiana
Second — #75, owner/driver Christopher Fabbro, of Pensacola, Florida
First — #43, owner/driver Doug Martin, of Purcellville, Virginia
5 Litre
Second — #14, owner/driver Richard Hearn, of Syracuse, Indiana
First — #79, owner/driver Derec Smith, of Tacoma, Washington
Grand Prix
Third — #14, owner/driver Brandon Kennedy, of Syracuse, Indiana
Second — #79, owner/driver Jeff Bernard, of Tacoma, Washington
First — #777, owner/driver Andrew Tate, of Ann Arbor, Michigan
