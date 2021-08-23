2.5 Stock

Third — #49, owner/driver Jeff Dobis, of Munster, Indiana

Second — #75, owner/driver Christopher Fabbro, of Pensacola, Florida

First — #43, owner/driver Doug Martin, of Purcellville, Virginia

5 Litre

Second — #14, owner/driver Richard Hearn, of Syracuse, Indiana

First — #79, owner/driver Derec Smith, of Tacoma, Washington

Grand Prix

Third — #14, owner/driver Brandon Kennedy, of Syracuse, Indiana

Second — #79, owner/driver Jeff Bernard, of Tacoma, Washington

First — #777, owner/driver Andrew Tate, of Ann Arbor, Michigan

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.