While the Owensboro HydroFair was thrown its share of challenges by Mother Nature last weekend, hydroplane racing officially marked its return to the city for the first time since 1978.
Mayor Tom Watson said Monday that despite the issues caused by excessive debris in the Ohio River, as well as excessive rain Saturday, the HydroFair still provided some great racing for the fans.
“It was a tough weekend for the racers and for the spectators because of all the debris in the river,” Watson said, “but I think they made monumental strides to try to put on a very good show for the folks who were able to view it.”
Randy Lientz, race director, said 50 boats in seven different classes entered the competition. While the plan was for the boats to test out the river Friday, there was too much debris in the river, and it became a safety hazard. While “drift” boats are utilized to catch as much floating debris as possible, there was just too much to tackle.
“We sent out a pontoon boat with half a dozen of the Grand Prix drivers and an American Powerboat Association referee, and they came back and said ‘No, that is not safe water,’ ” Lientz said.
Boats hit the water for an abbreviated testing session Friday afternoon. Unfortunately, Saturday had its own set of challenges.
With the Ohio River rising by one-foot overnight, it caught the logs and sticks that had accumulated along the river’s banks and brought all that debris into the racecourse, making for a potentially dangerous situation.
“That is why we did not run on Saturday,” Lientz said.
Racing was finally underway Sunday, and while not every class was able to compete, the premier Grand Prix class final was raced, with Andrew Tate, driver of the Miss Owensboro, coming out on top.
“I have run and attended lots of racing in North America, including Canada, and the final heat Sunday with the Grand Prix class was, it is hard to say the best, but it is among the best races that I have ever seen,” Lientz said. “You never knew who was going to win.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said it is unusual to see so much debris floating down the Ohio River during this time of year.
“You get that in the spring with the rainy season and stuff, but it is just very unusual that we would have that, and especially to pop up in two or three days,” Maglinger said. “The week before the air show the water was perfect.”
Maglinger said he is a fan of hydroplane racing and would like to see the event return to Owensboro next year.
“The racing that we got to have was very good,” he said. “If you could imagine having two solid days of that racing, and that is what normally would happen.”
Watson said that he wanted to thank all the city employees for doing their jobs so well in order for Owensboro to shine two weekends in a row during the Owensboro Air Show and the Owensboro HydroFair.
“I think if they are spaced a little better, to where you don’t have an air show one weekend and a HydroFair the next, I think there is opportunity to possibly have a little better outcome,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.