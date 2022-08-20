After being plagued with poor weather and excessive debris in the Ohio River last year, the 2022 Owensboro HydroFair looked like it might also be cursed when an assistant referee suffered a heart attack Wednesday, according to event officials.

Luckily, the assistant referee, whose name is being withheld to protect his privacy, survived the health scare and is recovering at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. City officials told the man and his family they can stay at the Hampton Inn as long as they need while he regains his strength, said American Power Boat Association (APBA) referee Billy Noonan.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.