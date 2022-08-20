After being plagued with poor weather and excessive debris in the Ohio River last year, the 2022 Owensboro HydroFair looked like it might also be cursed when an assistant referee suffered a heart attack Wednesday, according to event officials.
Luckily, the assistant referee, whose name is being withheld to protect his privacy, survived the health scare and is recovering at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. City officials told the man and his family they can stay at the Hampton Inn as long as they need while he regains his strength, said American Power Boat Association (APBA) referee Billy Noonan.
“The city, it’s hard to beat,” Noonan said, raving about the great treatment he and the other event participants receive. “What Owensboro does is unbelievable.”
In terms of weather and course conditions, this year’s event is looking much better for the hydroplane racers.
“The way conditions are right now, this is as good as most lakes are,” Noonan said Friday. “There’s a low current, the water level is low, there’s no bad flooding to cause debris. It will never be any better than this.”
Though the weather forecast is calling for possible rain Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Noonan and APBA timer Steve Spisak don’t anticipate it will result in any cancelations.
Spisak — who is referred to as the “man with the magic finger” due to his role as the one who hits a timer button when hydroplanes pass the start/finish line — said he expects his finger to be busy with a full slate of races this weekend.
However, fewer teams than expected will be here to compete in the nearly-perfect conditions. According to Noonan, supply chain issues and rising travel costs have caused some teams to cancel their Owensboro plans.
“This has been a weird year. There’s been a lot of attrition at other races — like season-ending stuff. You blow a motor, and nowadays with the way the parts situation is, it takes forever to get parts. And it might take a year to get a motor built. So, there are a lot of teams that had problems at other race sites and would have been here, but aren’t,” said Noonan, who estimated fewer than 40 teams will compete this weekend.
One more boat might have dropped out Friday, and that’s the one sponsored by Jagoe Homes, the event sponsor.
The Jagoe Homes boat was rounding a turn on its second lap during a practice run when the engine suddenly stopped. Driver Ed Preston said he didn’t know what happened.
“I heard some bad vibration midway through the corner and was about to shut it down when it shut itself down,” said Preston, who added that his crew is going to do everything in its power to fix the boat and have it race-ready for the weekend.
“They’re family to us,” he said of Jagoe Homes. “So [the boat] needs to get on the water and do something besides sit on the trailer.”
