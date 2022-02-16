City officials will be giving the Owensboro HydroFair another chance to make a splash this summer.
Tuesday night, Owensboro City Commissioners approved a $92,727 contract with American HydroPlane Events LLC, for the company to stage hydroplane racing on the riverfront. The event is scheduled for Aug. 19-21.
With equipment rental, the cost to the city will be $161,000, public events director Tim Ross told commissioners at City Hall.
Commissioners unanimously approved the contract for a second try at the event. Last year’s event was hampered by the weather and conditions on the Ohio River.
“Hydroplane racing made a return to the Owensboro riverfront in 2021; unfortunately, the river didn’t cooperate the way we had hoped,” City Manager Nate Pagan said. “However, the consensus of the board was to host the event again.”
Racing had to be canceled on the first day of the event last year because of conditions in the river — particularly, high water that washed debris into the racing lanes — and the threat of severe weather in the afternoon. Some races, but not all, were held the following day.
American Hydroplane Racing will handle the racing, marketing and sponsors for the event. The city will be responsible for emergency response, communications, equipment and crowd control.
City Commissioner Bob Glenn asked if there was a way the city could plan to shift the dates of the event if conditions were unfavorable on the river. Pagan said last year’s conditions were unusual for the season.
“That August date was set because the river is usually pretty low and pretty benign at the time,” Pagan said. Last year’s conditions were “just bad luck, bad timing.”
Ross said it would be difficult to change the dates, because the Owensboro Convention is used for reserved seating for the event, and the convention center typically has events booked on the weekends surrounding the event.
Officials from American Hydroplane Events did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
No information about the event was available on the HydroFair website. The American Hydroplane Events Facebook page has posts that mention the event being held this year, but had no details.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
