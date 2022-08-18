The new version of Owensboro HydroFair returns this weekend for a second time.
Actually, if it goes off as expected, it will be the first time.
Last year, high water and a forest of driftwood had boats out catching floating wood to try to keep it off the course while dodging jumping Asian carp.
The first day was canceled, and racing was limited on the second day.
So far, things are looking good this year.
And they say more than 50 teams — including one from New Zealand — are expected.
The city is hoping to recapture the excitement of what was the Owensboro Regatta when created in 1969, the first year of hydroplane racing here.
But that would be hard.
Because back in the 1960s, Owensboroans Bill Sterett and Jim McCormick were superstars on the unlimited hydroplane circuit.
So, local leaders worked to get a race here.
On Nov. 22, 1968, the Unlimited Racing Commission of the American Power Boat Association voted 5-0 to approve Owensboro as a site for racing the week of June 11-15, 1969.
The Kentucky Governor’s Cup would have a $21,000 purse — worth about $146,000 today.
And it wouldn’t be just a race.
The Regatta would include an Aqua Festival with a parade, beauty queens, carnival, barbecue, golf tournament, art show, fireworks, dances and excursions.
It was to be financed by the sale of $2 buttons — worth about $16 today.
There were nine boats that year — Miss Budweiser, Myr’s Special, Miss U.S., Notre Dame, Miss Madison, Atlas Van Lines, Miss Owensboro, Pride of Pay ‘N’ Pack and Savair’s Probe.
Sterett won that first race in the Miss Budweiser before a crowd estimated at 40,000.
But about one-third were said to have slipped in without paying.
The Kentucky Governor’s Cup, previously a sailboat race at Kentucky Lake, was shifted to Owensboro because the big hydroplanes with up to 3,000 horsepower and speeds approaching 200 mph were more exciting.
This year, there’s no charge to watch.
And we don’t have to sneak in.
See you there.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
