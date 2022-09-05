Ross Hyland is a young man on the move.
He’s bought or created three companies in three cities in less than two years.
In October 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic still buffeting the economy, the 23-year-old bought Lark Electric, a company that was started in 1963 by Daniel Fulkerson.
Last year, he expanded it into the Lexington market and beyond.
Hyland said he plans to do long-term projects in Lexington, Louisville, Cincinnati, Frankfort and Elizabethtown from that office.
The company has also branched out into audio-visual systems, security cameras, fire alarms and door access security systems.
Earlier this year, he moved Lark Electric from its long-time home at 901 W. Third St to 215. E. 18th St. — the former Best-One Tire & Service location.
“We’re renovating it and putting in offices,” he said at the time. “We’ve doubled the size of our staff. I don’t like to say how many people we have because my competitors are always trying to hire them away.”
And now, Hyland has purchased Patterson Westbrook Electrical Contractors in Bowling Green.
“Its owners were starting to think about retirement and were deciding what to do about the business,” he said. “I approached them about buying it.”
The owners agreed to the sale and agreed to stay on for two years to help Hyland.
“They have 14 employees,” he said. “And they operate in a one-hour radius around Bowling Green and into Tennessee,” he said.
The company has been in business since 1985.
It operates very similar to the way Lark Electric operates, Hyland said, so the transition should be relatively easy.
“I’ve always been good with my hands,” he said earlier. “Electricity and heavy machinery have always fascinated me. I worked for a local electrician when I was a freshman in college. Then, I transferred to UK and worked for a large electrical company in Lexington. I learned a lot about the business side there.”
Hyland also owns Hyland Enterprises, an excavation company that also does electrical work, cable construction and drain systems.
He started it in March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up.
So what’s next?
“I want to get my feet under me from this purchase before I do anything else,” Hyland said.
But he still has plans for growth in the future.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
