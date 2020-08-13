I have a confession to make.
I can’t dance.
I have absolutely no sense of rhythm.
I can’t even clap my hands to a beat without watching other people.
My wife loved to dance when we met.
But she got stuck with me.
Oh, she tried to teach me, but I am beyond hope.
Most people believe me when I tell them that.
But there was a time when someone had to find out the hard way.
Back in the mid-’80s, I got sent to a conference in Memphis on Southern agriculture.
I wasn’t covering agriculture at the time.
But our agriculture reporter had left and we had a reservation at this free conference at the Peabody Hotel.
And so, they sent me.
The conference was about farm-raised catfish, cotton, rice and every Southern staple except tobacco — which we actually have here.
But at night, we could do interesting things like visit Graceland after hours.
And we’d walk Beale Street, looking at people having fun.
We walked into one place where everybody was wearing weird leather outfits.
And we walked out faster than we went in.
Finally, we settled at a place owned by or at least named for Carl Perkins, the rockabilly legend.
Some of the people in our group got up and started to dance.
I didn’t.
One of the women stood up and said, “Come on. Let’s dance.”
“I can’t dance,” I told her. “I have absolutely no sense of rhythm.”
She glared at me and hissed, “Don’t leave me standing here looking like a fool. Get up and dance.”
Now, I had been married for 20 years by then.
And I responded very quickly to feminine hisses.
So, I got up and headed to the dance floor.
About half way through the song, she looked at me and said, “You’re right. You can’t dance.”
And she turned and stomped back to the table.
“Told you so,” I whispered.
Yeah, watching the ducks at the Peabody Hotel was my favorite part of that trip.
