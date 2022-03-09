Sharon Wynn said she has been lucky in life to have most everything she needs. One of her goals as a volunteer at the Help Office of Owensboro is to give back and share her blessings with others.
Wynn was born and raised in Owensboro, but did not come to learn about the Help Office until moving back to the area after retiring from her job in social security.
She said she was reading the paper one day and saw an article about the Help Office and some needs that it had, including volunteers.
After some time and thought, she said she decided to meet with the executive director at the time and begin spending her spare time post-retirement helping others in the food pantry.
Nearly four years later, she is now one of the first lines of contact someone has when they call into the Help Office seeking assistance.
Wynn said she enjoys what she does because it helps fulfill the needs of others.
“It takes people a long time, sometimes, to go through bureaucracies, and having worked for one, I know why, but sometimes the need is more immediate and more temporary with food, so it’s just something that’s needed, and it does fulfill something for me to help others,” she said.
When COVID-19 first hit the region, Wynn and other volunteers were not going into the building as often, but when they were allowed to come back, she was one of the first that returned.
Wynn was working to answer phones once she returned, and with a significant influx of need in the community due to unemployment related to COVID-19, she said it was a very busy job.
She said the Help Office was receiving upwards of nearly 40 calls a day.
“Those were … very full days,” she said.
To add to this, she said many volunteers, being mainly seniors, were especially vulnerable to the virus and unable to return immediately.
“Food was the most immediate need because places that were serving meals were no longer serving,” she said. “Homelessness has become a big need, but food is the main thing.”
Utility and rent assistance were another significant need, she said.
While things have slowed down somewhat with cases dwindling in the community, Wynn said COVID-19 procedures have helped to somewhat streamline the process of providing assistance.
The Help Office, she said, has moved to doing nearly all of its interviewing over the phone, which not only allows the interviewer more control over the interview, it also makes seeking assistance more accessible for some who might not have child care or transportation to get to the Help Office.
Things have become much more streamlined, she said, for everyone involved.
Wynn said she is happy to have been able to help the community in whatever way she could during a significant public health crisis that has impacted so many.
“It feels good to me,” she said. “You want to be as helpful as you can. I don’t think we’re just here to exist. Being helpful is a good thing, and I’m glad I can be.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
