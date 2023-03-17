J.C. and Mary Tinnell had never been afraid to live in their 2630 Southwood Ave. home.
But that changed Monday morning when bullets started flying indiscriminately through their house and into the bedroom where they were sleeping.
“It’s difficult to think about going back at all,” Mary Tinnell said on Thursday. “That’s our home, and it’s been our home for years. We raised the kids there — grandkids. …They asked us at the hospital if we were afraid to go home. I said, ‘Until this day, we would’ve said no.’ But I can’t say that now.”
Mary Tinnell, 69, said she immediately rolled onto the floor while her husband stood up to go check on their two adult grandsons who were staying at the house.
“It sounded like a bunch of loud, loud firecrackers,” Mary Tinnell said. “…It woke us up because we were in a dead sleep.”
A bullet not only struck and splintered their bed’s headboard, but one also hit J.C. Tinnell in the neck.
J.C. Tinnell, 77, said he was unaware that he was shot until he saw blood “pouring down.”
“It happened so fast,” said J.C. Tinnell, who has lived in the home since 1976.
The Tinnells said paramedics and police arrived “in no time.”
J.C. Tinnell was taken to Owensboro Regional Health Hospital to be treated for the bullet that was lodged in his neck near an artery. The bullet also broke a bone near his neck.
“…It’s right by his jugular (vein),” Mary Tinnell said. “They said if (the bullet) was pushing against it or embedded, they would’ve gone in. But it was a very dangerous surgery.”
Instead, the decision was made to leave the bullet in place with no stitches. J.C. Tinnell also has to wear a neck brace for at least three months to help support his neck because of the broken bone.
J.C. Tinnell was released from the hospital Tuesday evening, and he and his wife are staying at a friend’s home.
The couple said neither they nor anyone in their family know who may have been responsible.
“I don’t know what caused this; I don’t know,” J.C. Tinnell said. “Whether it was a hit and they got the wrong house; somebody made somebody mad. You don’t have to make too many people mad.”
The Owensboro Police Department released a report Monday that said the shooting occurred at 2:46 a.m. and that bullets struck the home and a storage unit at the nearby At-Home Self-Storage on 25th Street.
Dylan Evans, OPD public information officer, told the Messenger-Inquirer on Monday the only thing he could say about the investigation was the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.
The Tinnells said their family members have counted at least 18 bullet holes on the outside of the house, along with two that struck their vehicle.
“We never dreamed this would ever happen to us,” Mary Tinnell said, “and I don’t wish this on anybody.”
