From time to time, I see old people on Facebook remembering a time when high school kids drove to school with shotguns in their vehicles during hunting season.
And nobody thought anything about it.
They were going hunting after school.
Nobody cared.
What’s changed?
I don’t know.
But something has.
Times were just different back then.
Remember Jarts, or lawn darts, those over-sized darts with a sharp spike on the end?
Those were fun to toss around in the backyard.
But you know some kids were bound to have been stabbed a time or two.
Or how about mumblety peg?
Remember that game, where you throw a knife as close to your foot as possible?
And the kid that comes the closest to his own foot wins.
You bring a knife to the playground today and you’re probably going to be suspended or expelled.
Back then, we had wooden swings on the playground suspended by chains from the bar above.
Boy, those chains hurt when they hit you.
You’d swing as high as you could and jump out.
And sometimes, the wooden seat would hit you on the back swing.
That hurt too.
But, hey, that was part of life.
Remember, the Merry-go-rounds that you pushed faster and faster until somebody fell off?
Don’t even think about that these days.
When I was in grade school, we found an old tree that had fallen in the woods.
One limb became like a mechanical bull.
We’d slid out on the end and everybody else would pull on it to make it buck.
We rode bicycles without helmets.
Even if they had existed, no self-respecting boy would have worn one.
And, “Look, Mom, no hands” was the way to ride a bike.
I don’t know what happened.
But something did.
I’m sure kids are a lot safer these days.
And I’m glad they are.
But I wouldn’t take anything for the memories.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
