Pearl Westerfield stood on her father-in-law’s porch early Saturday morning and saw a tornado rip across an Ohio County field and destroy her house.
Westerfield, of Hartford, said the tornado was huge, and unlike anything she’d ever seen.
As it moved farther along, she said the more it destroyed.
“It just grew bigger and bigger,” Westerfield said.
“I have just been in shock,” she said Sunday afternoon as she watched her husband Larry and her neighbors clean up debris that was caused by what has now been referred to as the worst tornado in Kentucky history. “We just don’t know what we’re going to do. Where do you go from here?”
Westerfield’s home was among the 50 destroyed in Ohio County when the deadly tornado whipped its way from Bremen through Centertown, and into north Hartford and Dundee before continuing its path into Breckenridge County.
No deaths were reported in Ohio County, but one individual was treated and released from the hospital for injuries sustained during the storm that took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Ohio County EMA Director Charlie Shields expected that by the end of Sunday, about 10% of the county would still be without power. He said the destruction in the wake of the tornado is immense.
“It entered our county at a 45-degree angle, and took everything in its path,” he said. “At one spot it was over a half-mile wide.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said in a press conference Sunday in Mayfield — one of the Kentucky cities that was most impacted by the storm — that at least four tornadoes went through the commonwealth, one of which was on the ground for 227 miles. That tornado started in northeast Arkansas and traveled in that path through Missouri and Tennessee before ravaging on for another 200 miles in Kentucky.
Beshear reported 18 counties have damage from the storm, and 36,000-50,000 Kentuckians are still without power. Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Bremen were all hit hard, with Bowling Green also sustaining extensive damage. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, and there isn’t an accurate count on how many lost their lives, and are still missing.
Beshear last reported on Saturday that at least 70 people are feared dead, but that number could be well over 100.
“I believe this will be the longest tornado in U.S. history from the point it touched down,” he said.
Christine Wieglos, acting warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Paducah, also spoke during the press conference. She and others at the NWS are still accessing data from the storm and surveying the damage, but at this time the tornado has been categorized as an EF3.
According to the National Weather Service, EF3 tornadoes are considered strong and severe, with winds from 136-165 MPH.
But look around us, Beshear added.
“It’s at least a three, but I think we will find it’s much more severe,” he said.
In spite of the trauma of dealing with this devastation after almost two years of the pandemic, Kentuckians are again stepping up to help their neighbors, Beshear said.
He was emotional as he described the level of destruction he has witnessed over the last 40 hours, but maintained that Kentuckians will get through this together.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support, attention, and prayers from this country and the world,” he said. “It’s pure love.”
Kentuckians are good people, he said.
“I hope (the world) sees a state that cares about one another, and is willing to grieve with one another, but is strong enough to rebuild,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
