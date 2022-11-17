Bill Elmer retired as chairman of Texas Gas Transmission Corp. on April 30, 1980.
During his 23 years at the company’s helm, he had built Texas Gas into a national player and was instrumental in keeping the headquarters in Owensboro.
There were more than 9,000 employees then.
They said that in Owensboro an atheist was a man who didn’t believe in Bill Elmer.
He and J.R. Miller were the most powerful men in town.
And I was assigned to interview Elmer about his life and career.
Interviewing powerful people is always a little scary.
You do not want to mess up.
But Elmer was gracious and fun to talk with in his big office in the Big Black Box on Frederica Street.
The thing I remember most about that interview was his take on a coming energy crisis.
He had predicted it as far back as 1959.
“I’m convinced the whole answer to the world’s energy problem is hydrogen,” Elmer said. “Fusion will also play a role. It will be a primary source of electricity. If we use fusion to accelerate a thermochemical process to economically separate oxygen and hydrogen from water, we can recreate natural gas.”
Methanol to run automobiles can be made that way, he said.
More from this section
Elmer said Texas Gas had been near a breakthrough on the process, but the federal government took the program over.
And it disappeared.
Elmer predicted, “They will build fusion plants just like they build (electrical) substations in town today,” he said.
Cold fusion — basically an ultra-safe nuclear reaction that turns water into energy — would be a cheap and inexhaustible form of energy, he said.
Something that would make the world a better place to live.
But he warned that it was still years away.
“I’m not going to see it,” Elmer said. “And I’m afraid you’re not. But I think your kids will.”
That was 42 years ago.
Elmer was right that he would never live to see it.
He died in 2005 at age 90.
And it doesn’t look like I will either.
But maybe someday....
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.