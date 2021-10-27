We were sitting around, a group of people who knew each other, or barely knew each other, and I can’t remember now when or where, but I recall we were casting around for small talk, those benign topics that pass time and give us small glimpses into each other, if we are lucky.
The talk turned to movies, and in particular what type of movies we liked. When it was my turn I said sweetly that I liked — no, loved — a good heist movie.
I was thinking about the tension of the battling clocks. The would-be robbers and the cops. The planning, so intricate, so delicate, so ingenious, and so apt to be fouled up by the hostages, if there are any, or goofed up by the robbers themselves. They have forgotten something, missed something, tuckered out when they were supposed to be digging the tunnel, drill bits break, incriminations ensue.
I was thinking about the love interest that arises, often among unlikely partners. The tension, the danger, heightens attraction, there are studies. Why else do teenage boys take teenage girls to horror movies on dates? So they can rescue them in the darkened theatre, of course, can wrap them in their arms and save the day as the girls, for real or faking, shrink into their manly shoulders.
This is what was flashing through my mind when one prim woman spoke up, her neck all stiff, eyes blazing and boring a hole through me, said, “I despise them. They are immoral and corrupt and all about stealing what doesn’t belong to them.”
Well, yeah. I know. But, still. They are fun. This I thought, but didn’t say because the evening had taken a decided turn. Pull your neck in, honey, I wanted to add, less because I wanted her to calm down, and more because I was pretty sure calling her honey would send her around the bend. I am ugly, that way.
I didn’t, of course, because now there was an uneasy silence in the group, and I had good home training. In such situations, do not make it worse. Instead I retreated into my drink, chomped some ice and traced back my love affair with heists to “The Italian Job.”
At 14, on Saturdays, I went to the Malco matinees, and that is where I saw it, and never did crime seem so madcap. There was Michael Caine, boxy little Fiats, even boxier Mini Coopers, and somewhere in Turin, stacks and stacks of gold bouillon just waiting to be swiped. Because nothing works perfectly, no matter the brains of the ringleader, we were left rocking back and forth with Sir Michael, a cliffhanger of an ending, that kept me up nights helping him get out of this pickle. The 2003 remake of “The Italian Job,” with all the cool kids was pretty good, too.
All the Ocean films are heists, and you get to hang out with George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt, who eats all the time, and why would that woman at the party take such a set against these fine fellows? Julia Roberts usually shows up, and that’s endorsement enough.
“The Heist at Hatton Garden” is on Britbox, and worth a watch.
Check out the series “The Simple Heist,” set in Sweden. Two old chums, Jenny and Cecilia, need to supplement their income and set off to execute the plans of a heist that fell into their laps. Cecilia is of a certain age, and a doctor. Jenny teaches high school math and rides her bike everywhere. They are unlikely and desperate, and generally only steal from bad guys. Or so they convince themselves.
There are three seasons available on AcornTV.
Right now, I can’t get anything done because I am stuck in the Royal Mint in Madrid with 67 hostages, as “The Professor” masterminds and directs a billion-dollar job. His accomplices have their own names, but for this job they only know each other as cities, Rio, Nairobi, Tokyo, Helsinki. This, too, is a series, and Spanish, but with a generous 13 episodes. You have to be intrigued about a planned 60-hour heist by bad guys in red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks. And then things start to go wrong. Because they always do, which should satisfy Miss Prissy Pants. And this one, dear dislikable woman at the party, has at its core, stealing from absolutely no one. So, there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.