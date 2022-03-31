I had a dream the other night.
Well, I guess it was a nightmare.
For some reason, I had decided to walk somewhere way out in the country, it was getting dark and the weather was threatening.
I thought I would never get home.
And I wondered why I was so stupid.
I’ve had versions of that dream off and on through the years.
And I know where it comes from.
In late 1962, President John F. Kennedy discovered an executive order that President Theodore Roosevelt had issued some 60 years earlier challenging Marines to hike 50 miles in 20 hours.
In 1963, Kennedy challenged all Americans to attempt this.
And a bunch of them did.
People didn’t walk as much in 1963 as they do now.
If you saw somebody walking, you assumed their car had broken down and they needed a lift.
And if you saw somebody running, you assumed something or someone was after them.
Once a kid got a bicycle, he (or she) forgot how to walk.
The only walking I ever did as a kid was the quarter-mile from the school bus stop to the house.
But for some reason, I decided I could walk 50 miles that summer.
I didn’t train.
I didn’t loosen up.
I just got up one morning and started walking.
In everyday gym shoes.
But I got a late start, so I figured I’d go 25 miles that day.
That’s roughly the distance from Wickliffe to La Center and back — in what we now call “far western Kentucky.”
So I headed up U.S. 60 on foot, determined to prove myself.
Every car and truck that passed slowed down and the driver yelled, “You need a lift?”
And I’d say, “No, sir, I’m just walkin’.”
And they’d shake their heads, mumble “crazy kid” and drive away.
I made the 25 miles.
But it took all day, my feet hurt, and I was sorely tempted to accept the next ride that was offered.
Of course, when you want someone to offer a ride, they never do.
And I was too proud to stick out my thumb and ask for a ride.
So, I kept walking.
And walking.
Now, I’m not a total couch potato.
I’ve always enjoyed walking short distances — a mile or two.
You can see a lot of things you miss when you’re driving.
But I learned my lesson nearly 60 years ago.
As my dreams remind me from time to time.
No more long distance walks for me.
Keith LAwrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
