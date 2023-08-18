Whitesville resident Samantha Coomes started dancing at age 3 while growing up in Henderson and “just really never stopped.”
Coomes attended a “very traditional, Russian ballet school,” training in the dance style six times a week — a schedule she came to enjoy.
“It’s surprising to a lot of people because ballet can be seen as kind of rigid,” she said. “But ballet is just so beautiful ….”
“It just kind of got in my blood.”
When she went off to college at Murray State University, Coomes thought dancing was going to be put on the back-burner.
But things changed rather quickly.
“(In) my second week, I saw a flyer for auditions for (Murray State’s) Dance Company,” Coomes said, “and I was like, ‘Well …. Yeah, I am going to dance again.’ ”
Coomes performed with the MSU Dance Company all four years she was in college and was the choreographer for the spring concert in 2006. She also attended the American College Dance Festival in 2007-08, studying modern, hip hop, jazz and Brazilian dance.
“I just couldn’t stop if I wanted to,” Coomes said.
After graduating in 2008, Coomes continued at the university teaching ballet, performing and choreographing.
She also worked at a dance studio in Owensboro for nine years before deciding to venture off on her own, which led to the opening of her own company — Sammy J Studio — in 2021.
However, not everyone in her life seemed supportive of her decision to turn a passion into a small business.
“Growing up, I guess I’d always been told that I couldn’t,” she said. “(For) ballet and (other) art forms, people consider those hobbies (and) not jobs, so that’s kind of always sitting in the back of your mind, that there’s not a lot of respect there.”
Coomes was able to find encouragement from Heather Cross, owner and dance instructor of Dance Haven Studios in Tell City, Indiana — where Coomes also teaches.
“She’s been a wonderful mentor for me,” Coomes said.
This week, Coomes has been celebrating the start of the company’s third season.
“We’ve been so lucky,” she said. “I feel like we have grown every year. It just blows me away.
“Three years later, I’m still living my dream.”
Though the name of the studio is part of Coomes’ first and middle names, Samantha Josephine, it holds more sentimental value.
“I actually named it after the last encounter I had with my grandma,” she said. “She was very sick, she was up in years, and her memory had started to fade. I went to visit her for the last time, and we kind of knew that she was ready to go into hospice …. I came in and my aunt goes (to my grandmother), ‘Oh, do you know who that is?’ and she said, ‘Yeah, that’s my Sammy Jo.’ ”
Besides ballet, Sammy J Studio offers classes in jazz and lyrical disciplines along with acrobatic tumbling and aerial silks and lyra classes — which Coomes feels sets the company apart.
“I’ve just always been interested in the things that nobody else does,” she said.
When she opened her business, Coomes said “I didn’t feel that confident.” She knew she wanted to create a place for kids “to feel safe, to have fun and to grow confidence.”
“I know I’m teaching ballet and acrobatics, but I also know that sometimes showing up is an accomplishment,” she said. “I have kids that come in that are so shy or maybe they are coming from a difficult situation; and I love that the atmosphere (here) is welcoming to everybody.
“This is a safe place; we are exercising because it makes your body feel good, we’re learning the discipline of dance and acrobatics but we are accomplishing things ourselves.”
And upon leaving the studio each time, Coomes hopes the students will believe in themselves more than they did before.
“That’s really, really what I want for all of them,” she said. “It’s not so much about having the perfect arabesque. … We try our best, and that’s good.”
For more information on Coomes and Sammy J Studio, visit sammyj-studios.square.site.
