No one hated naps like I did as a child. Hated them. I learned years later my mother didn’t really care if we slept or not. She just needed us behind closed doors for a little bit. Behind those doors and quiet, I took umbrage. One of the biggest tantrums I ever threw was over a nap.

I still don’t nap unless I am sick or overtired from a big weekend. There was a short stretch in college when I napped in the afternoon, mostly from boredom because my roommate and everyone on the hallway was asleep, so I just gave in and joined them. Then we all woke up at the same time and toddled down the hallway like a bunch of kindergarteners going for a bathroom break.

