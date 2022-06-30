Today there are more than 250,000 Kentucky Colonels living in more than 70 countries, the organization says on its website.
My wife and son are among their numbers.
But I belong to a more select group.
I’m a Kentucky Corporal, commissioned by Poor Ol’ George himself.
If you weren’t here in the 1980s, you missed out on the days when folks around the world thought Owensboro was the county seat of Possum County.
George Borum, an Illinois native, commercial artist and calendar maker, created his fictional Possum County in 1973.
And he always referred to himself as Poor Ol’ George, rarely giving his real name to reporters.
Ten years later, he created the Possum County News, a quarterly magazine filled with cornball humor.
Heck, he had 9,000 subscribers across the country.
And Borum promoted all kinds of weird events.
There was his Kentucky Possum Derby — like the Kentucky Derby, only with possums.
The news releases sounded so real that I got a call from a reporter in another city, who assumed that since the Possum County News was published in Owensboro, the Derby would be here.
She asked for directions to the race track.
I explained, as gently as possible, that she had been possumed by Poor Ol’ George.
There was also a (fictional) Possum Festival, which was held annually during Possum Week.
In 1986, radio listeners from Canada to Hawaii were listening to his “Possummainia” offerings, as radio personalities kept calling him for the latest Possum County happenings.
His Poor Ol’ George Cal-En-Durs were sold in souvenir shops across the South.
And Borum was featured in newspaper articles in 30 states during his heyday.
I wrote about him as often as I could.
If any of his fictional possum events had ever become reality, they would likely have drawn a lot tourists.
But we apparently didn’t want anyone thinking we were possum-friendly back in those days.
And nobody latched onto Borum’s possum events.
Anyway, he sold things like Doughnut Seeds, hillbilly cookbooks and Kentucky Corporal certificates.
And before Borum moved back home to Illinois in 1989, he made me one of his corporals.
I make a better corporal than a colonel.
Corporal was the same pay grade as a Specialist Fourth Class, my rank when I left the Army in the real world.
I miss Poor Ol’ George.
He was fun while he lasted.
