In the 48 years I’ve worked here, this is still the weirdest assignment I’ve ever had.
It was nearly 30 years ago.
During the 1970s and ‘80s, I had written more than 50 stories about the plight of the family of Col. Charles Shelton, the Owensboro Air Force officer who is still missing from the Vietnam War.
How he was shot down over Sam Neu Province in northern Laos on April 29, 1965 — his 33rd birthday.
How he was seen alive on the ground and reportedly seen later in a Laotian prison camp.
How his wife, the former Marian Vollman of Owensboro, became a national leader in the fight to find out what happened to her husband and all the others who never came home.
How, in 1973, she illegally entered Laos with a reporter, trying to find information about her husband.
And finally, how in October 1990, she took her own life — to end the pain.
The Shelton story is an American tragedy that everybody needs to be aware of.
With that said, the editor we had at the time, called me into his office one day with an idea.
It was around September.
And he found himself about to end the year with a rare budget surplus.
Something like $4,000.
And he had obviously read about the New York Herald’s publicity stunt in 1871 when it sent Henry Morton Stanley, a reporter, to find David Livingstone, a Scottish missionary, in Africa.
“How would you like to go to Laos and find Col. Shelton?” he asked.
I stared at him for a long time.
He was serious.
“I couldn’t find Col. Shelton in Louisville,” I said finally. “How would I find him in Laos?”
For the record, it’s a country of 4 million people spread over 91,400 square miles of jungles and mountains.
But not many of those
4 million are Americans, the
editor reasoned.
I made a couple of calls.
The first was to a ’Nam vet in another state who was active in the MIA movement.
If I could finance it, he assured me, he could recruit a squad to go into Laos and look for Shelton.
“How big’s your budget,” he asked.
“About $4,000,” I said.
There was a long silence on the other end.
I went to the library — this was long before Google — and read everything I could find on Laos.
Vientiane, the capital, where I would have to start, is about 250 air miles from the place Shelton’s plane went down.
But there was no air service to that part of Laos.
And no rail service.
And the roads — at least then — were barely passable.
So how would I get to Sam Neu?
By elephant, I was told.
I was going to ride an elephant the equivalent of from here to Chattanooga, Tenn., over mountains and through jungles?
I don’t speak Laotian.
And not many Laotians speak English.
I would need an interpreter.
And he would need an elephant.
I was going to be carrying a big wad of cash because they don’t take Visa or American Express in the jungle.
And yes, I was told, there were bandits in the mountains.
And I had two weeks total to accomplish the mission.
Fortunately, that editor found another job that fall and moved on.
And I never got a chance to ride an elephant through bandit-infested mountains.
