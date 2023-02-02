Have I mentioned that I hate freezing rain?
When I was a kid in the ‘50s and ‘60s, I don’t ever remember hearing the words “freezing rain.”
Well, there was one time I vaguely remember our power being off for a couple of hours.
But “freezing rain” and “ice storm” were not part of our vocabulary.
These days, it seems like we get freezing rain warnings every year.
It’s been 14 years since the Great Ice Storm of 2009, and I still get nervous when I hear the words “freezing rain.”
On Jan. 26 that year, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. that day until noon Jan. 28.
A winter storm, they said, could bring 5 to 10 inches of snow and a quarter-inch of ice to the area.
It had the potential, the weather service said, to be the worst storm to hit the area since 2004.
They were wrong.
It was one of the worst since 1902.
The heavy snow failed to materialize.
But sleet and freezing rain took its place.
Hour after hour, it fell, freezing on trees, power lines, streets and sidewalks until it was an inch thick.
The night of Jan. 27-28 was scary enough to make people appreciate life in a war zone.
Transformers exploded, lighting up the night sky.
Limbs exploded and came crashing down, giving people a few seconds to wonder if they were going to hit the house or the yard.
Yards and streets were full of limbs.
Very few houses still had electricity.
Hotel rooms were quickly filled.
And emergency shelters opened.
More than 60,000 homes lost power in Daviess and surrounding counties.
All of western Kentucky was suffering.
Across the state, at least 525,000 lost power.
That included about 49,000 of Kenergy’s 55,000 customers in 14 counties.
Kenergy officials said it was the worst disaster in the company’s 70-year history.
In some parts of the region, people waited up to three weeks to get their electricity back on.
Trees blocked many roads, and schools were out for days.
The ice storm caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage across the state.
National Guard units were sent to the region to help out, bringing water and food to many homes without either, taking doctors and nurses to hospitals and anything else that needed doing.
And more than 500 utility crewmen from nine states came to help restore power in Owensboro.
I never want to go through that again.
I hate freezing rain.
