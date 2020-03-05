This month marks 65 years since the last time I spent a night in the hospital as a patient.
And the reason was something that hospitals would treat these days and send you back home.
It was a warmish, spring afternoon.
I got off the school bus and started for the house.
But I heard chopping in the woods behind the house.
So, I decided to investigate.
My father was chopping a tree for some reason.
And I went to watch.
Neither of us knew it, but there was a widowmaker — a large, dead limb that had fallen onto other branches — high up in the tree.
And my father’s chopping dislodged it.
The next thing I knew I was flat on the ground with that limb across my legs and pain shooting through me.
My father grabbed me up and ran to the house.
My mother called the doctor and he told us to head for St. Mary’s Hospital in Cairo, Illinois, about six miles from home.
My right leg was broken.
So, they put me in a cast that covered my foot and my entire leg.
Then, they put me in a room and kept me overnight.
For observation, I guess.
They didn’t have private rooms back then.
So, they put me in a room with a man who had been badly burned over most of his body.
I don’t remember sleeping that night.
But I remember him moaning and crying for endless hours.
I don’t remember much about the two months I spent in that cast.
But I do remember that my leg itched constantly.
There was a game back then called Pick Up Sticks, with all these sticks that you, well, picked up.
I got one of those, pushed it down the top of the cast and used it to scratch the itch.
Until one night, it slipped.
Try as I might, I couldn’t reach it.
And it stayed trapped in the cast until the day they cut it off.
St. Mary’s Hospital has been gone for decades.
And I’ve rarely seen casts as big as that one in recent years.
But I’m thankful that I haven’t spent another night listening to a burn victim cry out in pain.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.