They tell me there are people who actually like grits.
But I have my doubts.
Personally, I wouldn’t touch a grit with a 10-foot fork.
Not even a chocolate-covered grit.
Grits are more properly known as “hominy grits.”
The word “hominy” — which is meal made from parched corn — comes from the Algonquian “rockahominy.”
Notice they dropped the first syllable.
But rocks taste better.
I suspect that hominy and grits — which can be two different things — were intended to be eaten by horses.
But the Indians were having a little fun with the illegal aliens.
They pretended to eat it, rubbed their bellies and said, “Mmmmm, delicious.”
I suspect that “rockahominy” really means, “These fools will eat darn near anything.”
I know the letters and phone calls are coming.
People who didn’t know that grits were part of a centuries-old practical joke are going to be upset at me for revealing it.
And there are people who will swear that grits really are delicious.
But they always qualify their love of grits.
Bill Neal & David Perry, who wrote the “Good Old Grits Cookbook” in 1991, admit that, “By itself, grits is a pretty bland concoction.”
They then offer a few dozen ways to make it edible.
Even the late Lewis Grizzard, a grit lover, admitted as much.
He talked about cheese and garlic and all kinds of things to liven it up.
My point is, why ruin good cheese by getting grits on it?
Do you know how grits are made?
They take whole corn kernels, boil them with lye to loosen the husk, dry them and crack them.
Does that sound like something you’d want to put in your mouth?
The only good grits recipe ends with “. . . and then throw the whole mess out in the backyard for the dogs.”
My mama used to make grits when I was a kid.
Stick to your ribs, she said.
Ribs, nothing.
I couldn’t get it near my ribs.
It stuck to my tongue, my teeth, my gums.
And my stomach was screaming, “You send that mess down here, I’ll send it right back up.”
The real reason grits got to be so popular in the South is that we were poor.
There was plenty of corn. But the Yankees had the recipe for corn flakes.
So we got stuck with grits.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.