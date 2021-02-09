The National Weather Service is anticipating a potentially treacherous week for motorists, with freezing rain expected to fall across the region. The front will be followed by very cold overnight temperatures toward the end of the week.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a winter storm watch for Daviess County, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, and running into Thursday morning. A mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow is expected on Wednesday during the day before turning to snow possibly mixed with freezing rain in the afternoon.
Thursday’s forecast includes a 50% chance of freezing rain or snow in the morning, followed by snow. Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to decline all week, with Friday’s temperature falling to 16 degrees overnight, and Saturday night’s low dropping into the single digits.
“We’ve had signals of concern for wintry weather for a few days now,” said Ricky Shanklin, warning coordination meteorologist with the Paducah NWS office in a Monday morning conference call.
The wintry mix that hit the region overnight Monday was expected to drop some freezing rain on Daviess County, with the weather service forecasting as much as three-tenths of an inch of ice in the county, along with less than 1 inch of snow.
But the bigger concern for the entire region is on Wednesday. The chance of freezing rain, snow or both in the county that day is 80%.
“We could have precipitation all the way through Thursday” in western Kentucky, Shanklin said.
The band of freezing rain on Wednesday could cause some scattered power outages and tree damage in areas where the ice accumulation exceeds more than one-quarter of an inch. Daviess County is in the area where ice accumulation is forecast to be from one-tenth to a quarter of an inch, but the NWS said in a Monday afternoon Facebook session the region is not facing a major ice storm such as the one that occurred in 2009.
The winter weather will be followed by “the coldest air of the winter season impacting us,” by the end of the week, Shanklin said.
There is the potential for above-average precipitation and below-normal temperatures going into next week as well.
“This week may not be the end of our wintry concerns,” Shanklin said. With temperatures expected to remain below freezing, “whatever we get this week (in precipitation) is not going to go away very quick.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
