Iconic Medley Home is for sale

In 1949, John A. and Cecilia O’Bryan Medley bought the 101-year-old house at 320 Maple Ave. and began restoring it.
They had lived there when they were first married in the 1930s and it was a boarding house.
But they saw a promise in the building and worked hard to make it a showplace — one of the most iconic houses in town.
And the 6,100-square-foot home has been in their family for 73 years.
But it’s for sale now, and some other family will get to move it farther into the 21st century.
Jeanne McNulty Clark, the Medleys’ granddaughter, and her husband, Greg, are downsizing and moving to a nearby house on McCreary Avenue.
The decision to sell wasn’t easy, she said.
“We didn’t want it out of the family,” Clark said.
But no one in the family stepped up to buy it.
And it’s now for sale — for $899,900.
The property includes nearly an acre of land in the middle of the city, five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths.
The early years of the house, built in 1848, are largely unknown — as is who built it.
The brick walls are thick, in the fashion of that era.
It is said to have been part of a 3,000-acre estate and served as a hospital at one time during the Civil War.
Accounts of that time have apparently been lost.
But there was only one Civil War battle in Daviess County — the Sept. 19, 1862, Battle of Sutherland’s Hill.
Old newspapers say 340 Union soldiers marched south from Owensboro to meet about 400 Confederates at Sutherland’s Hill — now the home of Southern Oaks Elementary School.
Thirty-six Confederates and four Union soldiers were killed that day.
And 70 Confederate soldiers and 35 Union men were wounded.
In those years, Maple Avenue was the road leading back to the estate’s barns, which were about where the Owensboro Health HealthPark is now.
Owensboro had a population of 1,215 in 1850, when the home was new.
More from this section
What is now the side of the home facing Frederica Street used to be the front.
Columns from Mississippi plantation
John A. Medley Sr. was president of Quality Beers Distributing Co.
And he had the money to make the house into his and his wife’s dream.
They added a huge front porch and installed columns from a Mississippi plantation in the 1950s.
They added a large “rumpus room” on the back.
Jeanne Clark said she and her husband bought the house in 2014 and had 500 guests at their daughter’s wedding that August.
Several other weddings have been held there since with about the same size crowds.
“The porch is magnificent,” she said. “It feels at least 10 degrees cooler out there.”
The front yard is filled with mature shade trees and shrubs.
Clark remembers the family filming its own version of “Gone With The Wind” on the front porch when she was about 10.
There are memories of sliding down the bannister, sleeping with two cousins in a trundle bed and building card houses on the floor.
“I had a lot of cousins,” Clark said. “And there were a lot of family gatherings in this house.”
The Medleys had 24 grandchildren.
The Clarks have 11.
“This is so close to Frederica Street,” Clark said. “But we hardly ever hear any traffic sounds — other than sirens.”
The house is just south of the Daviess County Public Library.
Several people have looked at the house and some have called.
But the house is still available, Clark said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.