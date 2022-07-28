Iconic Medley Home is for sale

Greg and Jeanne Clark stand Wednesday in front of the 101-year-old John A. Medley Sr. House on Maple Avenue in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

In 1949, John A. and Cecilia O’Bryan Medley bought the 101-year-old house at 320 Maple Ave. and began restoring it.

They had lived there when they were first married in the 1930s and it was a boarding house.

