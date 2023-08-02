On Tuesday, Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones identified the body found in the Ohio River on Monday night as Urban Michael Wink, 72, of Owensboro.
The body of the missing boater was found after a two-hour water rescue near Little Hurricane boat dock.
