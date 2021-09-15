For the past eighteen months, I have mailed ordered just about everything: socks, pasta, coffee beans, what few clothes I have needed, groceries, cosmetics, garden tools, electronic bits and bobs.
Except for a short interval when I was gleefully buying baby things for a soon-to-arrive-great nephew, I rarely left the couch.
The new baby things, I tell you, I had no idea. There are all sorts of specialty online shops now, just for bebe, with names I am unfamiliar with: Spearmint Love, Pehr, Copper Pearl, Mini Ollie, and MagneticMe. This one, apparently, is a must have.
Instead of snaps, those fumbley old-fashioned things, these sleepers close with magnets, in an eye blink, in the middle of the night when changing the little one, and saves the exhausted parent untold seconds of time, which, I am told can mean the difference between a return to sleep or the onset of a midnight crying jag.
But now our little bundle is here, and he has rotated through all his new duds, and has already outgrown some. Plus, he runs a little warm so mostly he lallygags around in only a diaper, so working on his wardrobe has been put on hiatus.
Which turns my attention to home.
In the time of pandemic I planned to declutter and organize, only to have cluttered and disorganized more than ever. Buying books I will never read, but keep out so I can find them, you know, just in case. Stacks on the coffee table, stacks on the floor. A dining room table with no hope of actually seeing a place setting since it has given over to the support of writing my opus.
Except I can’t find my files, computer and hard copies, so I just keep piling things there, like those nice Amazon boxes and air bubble sleeves, things I am sure I will use some day. You know. Stuff like that.
Until I disgusted myself.
Then I began collecting trashcans.
First, a big drum trashcan, a 33-gallon job, with the word “BRUTE” on the side. Surely this will hold all the old boxes, bubble wrap, catalogs and junk mail piling up around my chair.
And it does. It’s liberating in its way, and I feel empowered and lighthearted tossing tiny balls of discarded yarn from a distance into its gaping maw.
I didn’t stop there. I hate my kitchen trashcan, and I seem to go through them at an unusual clip, and I really don’t know why.
Then I found this brand — expensive but highly recommended — and bought one for the kitchen. I mean, I love this thing, and would be buried with it, if I could.
Or buried in it, were it just a bit bigger. Built like a tank and industrial grade, it meets all my requirements.
No fussy flapping lid, no plastic parts to bend and break, just stainless steel with a top that hides the plastic bag, so easy to take off and put back on, that I kind of want to name it.
I like it so much that I ordered another one, smaller, for the bathroom. It, too, is designed to hide the plastic liner, and while no one would ever call me OCD, it is one of my pet peeves, those grocery bags looking all messy ringing the top of the waste paper basket.
It has a foot pedal and soft close lid, and is small enough I might take this one for a walk.
I understand that this is, in the mail-order world, approaching a new low. Or, if not a low, then at least a new level of dull and boring. But, no. I think this is.
My cookie sheets shame me, beat up and dented, odd baked-on stains I can’t identify or remove. The holidays are coming up and this will not do, so I ordered new ones.
And something else.
When the box arrived, there they were, four cookie sheets and a toilet seat. Nothing fancy — I’m not Italian — but, not basic, either.
A Toto soft close — we are a Toto family — and seeing these all together, brought into stark relief my madcap ordering needs to stop. I need to calm down and reflect. Take a breath.
Quit ordering new things and start using the ones I have. Read those books, don’t order more. Poke my head outside.
Give Amazon a rest.
