We have arrived at the First Saturday in May.
Around Louisville, most of Kentucky and beyond, this is the one day of the year when thoroughbred horse racing is truly paid attention to by a wide range of people.
There is a lot of fuss about Kentucky Derby parties and hats, but up close, it is always about the horses.
This will be the 149th running of the race.
As usual, there are horses really worthy to be in the starting gate at Churchill Downs, just as there are horses entered by connections that seem to have little more to hold onto than a long-shot dream, and then there are the horses somewhere in the middle, not favorites, but horses that just need the breaks to fall correctly for them to be wearing the roses at the end of the day.
The horses who seem most worthy of betting support are morning-line favorite Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire, maybe Verifying and possibly a 20-1 shot like Confidence Game.
Forte was last season’s 2-year-old champion and a winner of six of seven starts for trainer Todd Pletcher and jockey Irad Ortiz. Forte had a very impressive Florida Derby win, as he looked completely out of contention but somehow rallied to win. Tapit Trice is also a Pletcher horse and the second choice to Forte in the morning line
Most horse racing followers will not call this an overly strong Derby field, and there isn’t a heavy favorite. Rain was once expected Saturday, but those chances have reduced to near nothing, so a sloppy track shouldn’t be an issue.
There doesn’t appear to be any super horses in this Derby, and that could open the path for another year where the winner goes off at double-digit odds.
More from this section
Horses who went to the front early have done well in the 10 Kentucky Derby races ran in the points system era. A Timeform pace projector found nearly all recent Derby winners were in the top three at every point of call in the race.
Verifying is a horse that fits that pattern, having missed by a neck to Tapit Trice in the Blue Grass at Keeneland. Verifying is one of trainer Brad Cox’s four entries, and Verifying knows how to get out fast, as was evidenced by him getting loose during Thursday morning’s training session and setting off alarms at Churchill. And he’ll likely have to break to the front early — leaving out of post 2 — to be in contention late.
Angel of Empire is another of Cox’s entries, and the colt’s romp in the Arkansas Derby was perhaps the most impressive Derby prep performance this year. He is likely the best of the three Cox entries.
There are two horses from Japan in the race. Derma Sotogake has gotten some looks as something of a mystery horse. His UAE Derby performance was a romp, but horses out of that race who have tried the Derby have not hit the board. Mandarin Hero is another horse from Japan who drew into the field Thursday at 20-1 after two scratches.
When you’re handicapping the Derby, it’s always fun to look at a horse that might have a legitimate shot but isn’t a favorite. That is the case with Confidence Game, which has a local connection, with Owensboro’s Robert and Katie Edge part of the ownership group. Confidence Game is trained by Keith Desormeaux for Don’t Tell My Wife Stables.
Confidence Game got some interest as a “buzz horse” after a bullet workout of 5 furlongs in 59 seconds flat last Saturday. But his 10-week layoff has been a major question mark. Desormeaux has told anybody who will listen that the layoff will only benefit the horse. We shall see.
Of course, there will be exacta and trifecta betting going on, and horses on a trifecta should include Forte, Angel of Empire and Tapit Trice, with Confidence Game and Verifying solid plays to bolster the payout.
Ultimately, Forte should give Pletcher his third Derby win.
Happy Derby, y’all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.