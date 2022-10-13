Every time I drive by Russell Shifley Park on Bittel Road, I remember the man who knew every mile of city streets — and sewers — like the back of his hand.
He worked for the city from 1917 to 1971 and then served two terms as a city commissioner.
And he had the best memory of anyone I ever met.
In 1977, Shifley took me out to Potter’s Field, the pauper burial ground next to Elmwood Cemetery.
Somebody had taken out all the tombstones earlier to make it easier to mow.
But Shifley remembered who was buried where.
Rainey Bethea, the last man publicly executed in the United States, lay next to the wire fence that separated Potter’s Field from Elmwood, he said.
He pointed out several other spots where others lay.
There was shame in having a family member buried there in the old days, he said.
And Shifley recalled times when he had taken up a collection to keep a friend from being buried there.
But that’s just one example.
Shifley was born in Ohio in 1899.
The family moved to Owensboro in 1900, when his father became city engineer here.
They left in 1910 and returned in 1917 when Shifley’s father was rehired as city engineer.
Shifley started working for the city that year as a surveyor in his father’s office.
They rode bicycles to get around or walked when they had to carry equipment.
They worked 10 hours a day Monday through Friday and nine hours on Saturday for 20 cents an hour.
That’s a little over $4.50 in today’s money.
After nine years, Shifley moved to the street and sewer department where they had a one-horse wagon to haul things.
He became superintendent in 1930.
In 1917, there were no sewers west of Walnut, south of Ninth or east of Triplett, Shifley recalled.
Most of today’s sewers were built under his supervision.
When he retired on July 12, 1971, at age 72, the man had 200 days of unused sick time.
In all those years, he had taken only 19 sick days — after he had surgery.
“I’ve enjoyed it every day,” Shifley told a reporter.
By then, the city had 160 miles of streets and 150 miles of sewers.
After he retired, Shifley won a seat on the city commission from 1972 to 1976.
The man was amazing.
And I’m glad I got here in time to meet him.
