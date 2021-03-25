I enjoyed the part of the 20th century I lived in.
But I’m glad I wasn’t here when it began.
Somebody compiled a list of what life was like in 1900.
And it wasn’t good.
The average life expectancy in the United States was 47 years. The high infant mortality rate contributed to that.
Only 14% of homes had a bathtub.
Only 8% had a telephone.
A three-minute call from Denver to New York City cost $11 — worth about $350 today.
There were 8,000 cars in the country and only 144 miles of paved roads.
Alabama, Mississippi, Iowa and Tennessee were each more heavily populated than California. With a mere 1.4 million residents, California was only the 21st most populous state.
The tallest structure in the world was the Eiffel Tower.
The average wage in the United States was 22 cents an hour — worth about $7 today.
The average worker made $200 — $6,300 in today’s money — to $400 — $12,600 in today’s money — a year.
But, of course, there was no income tax — for those who had incomes.
More than 95% of all births in the United States took place at home.
Ninety% of all U.S. physicians had no college education.
Most women only washed their hair once a month and used borax or egg yolks for shampoo.
Canada passed a law prohibiting poor people from entering the country for any reason, either as travelers or immigrants.
The five leading causes of death in the United States were pneumonia and influenza, tuberculosis, diarrhea, heart disease and stroke.
The American flag had 45 stars. Arizona, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Hawaii and Alaska had not yet been admitted to the union.
Ride-by shootings — in which teenage boys galloped down the street on horses and randomly shot at houses, carriages or anything else that caught their fancy — were an ongoing problem in Denver and other cities in the West.
The population of Las Vegas was 30.
Plutonium, insulin and antibiotics hadn’t been discovered. Adhesive tape, crossword puzzles, canned beer and iced tea hadn’t been invented.
One in 10 adults couldn’t read or write. Only 6% of all Americans had graduated from high school.
Marijuana, heroin and morphine were available over the counter at corner drugstores.
According to one pharmacist, “Heroin clears the complexion, gives buoyancy to the mind, regulates the stomach and the bowels, and is, in fact, a perfect guardian of health.”
Coca-Cola contained cocaine instead of caffeine.
