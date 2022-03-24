I turned 75 yesterday.
Three quarters of a century.
I’ve been blessed with good health.
But I think of so many friends who didn’t make it this far and those who are dealing with so many health problems.
I remember Wayne and Jimmy, the only kids in my neighborhood close to my age way back when.
They barely made it to 50.
I was 3 back in 1950 when my parents built the home they’d worked years for.
Wayne was 5.
He lived just down the highway on the other side of Kentucky 286.
We were the only kids in the neighborhood.
So we spent every waking hour together.
There were trees to climb.
Grapevines to swing on.
Creeks to dam.
Roads to build for our cars.
Wars to be fought.
A West to be tamed.
A widow woman about five blocks up the highway — if we’d had blocks — got the first TV in the neighborhood.
And she’d let us come watch it with her at night.
But we’d have to run home through a pitch-dark night after watching murder and mayhem that seemed way too real.
One summer, we found a stray dog at the store down the road.
Wayne helped me carry her home.
She became part of our family for another decade.
The first night I spent away from home was at Wayne’s house.
He taught me to smoke — and chew — the summer I was 9.
We went to the store down the road, got us two cigars and a plug of tobacco and went out into the middle of his uncle’s tobacco patch to sample some worldly pleasures.
I gave up smoking and chewing that day.
As far as I know, Wayne did too.
He told me about Santa Claus and sex.
But I didn’t believe him.
Especially about sex.
Surely, people wouldn’t do things like that.
Well, he did have some things mixed up.
We went to our first adult movie together when I was about 12.
Heck, they show “Elmer Gantry” uncut on TV these days.
But it was heady stuff back then.
Jimmy moved in next door to Wayne about that time.
They were the same age.
When I was 14, they got their driver’s licenses.
And we hit the road.
We’d drive 30 miles to Mayfield and cruise the streets, looking for girls.
Trouble was, we never knew what to do if we saw one.
But it didn’t matter.
We had wheels.
It wasn’t long after that that life began pulling us apart.
They were dating girls.
And there was no time to ride around and fantasize.
After high school, Jimmy moved away.
Wayne got married and had a little girl.
They built a house in the tobacco patch across from my parents’ house.
And I saw my first color TV in that living room.
Then I left for college, got married and went to the Army for two years.
Wayne’s parents died, and he became a steelworker and moved away
Jimmy had a flower shop for awhile, and then he followed the Lord down a long gospel road, singing and speaking for God across the country.
Wayne died first.
I guess he was 52.
There was no visitation. No funeral. No choir to sing. No flowers.
Just a simple graveside service.
And not long after that, I heard that Jimmy was gone too.
They both went way too young.
And I’m the only one left to remember those days.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
