Two years ago, Imagination Library of Daviess County sold about 700 Christmas ornaments featuring the then-recently demolished Gabe’s Tower.
“We had never come close to selling that,” said Imagination Library chair Diane Bowers, who at the time thought the record sales were due to Gabe’s Tower having been demolished earlier in the year. “We felt like it was our timing.”
However, Bowers was surprised the next year when Imagination Library broke the record from the previous year and sold roughly 800 of the 2021 ornaments featuring the landmark restaurant Big Dipper.
This 2022 ornament features the Moonlite Bar-B-Q kettle, and Bowers said she hopes to match the two previous years in sales.
Bowers said she thinks the ornaments are becoming increasingly popular for two main reasons.
First, they allow people to collect a little piece of Owensboro. Bowers said Owensboro natives who live out of town are especially nostalgic for the collector’s items.
“We get a lot of calls from people out of town who want the ornament shipped to where they live,” she said.
Second, and more importantly, Bowers said the ornament sales help support the Imagination Library’s mission — shipping books to children.
The Imagination Library is the local branch of the national reading program designed by musician and philanthropist Dolly Parton. Children who enroll in the program receive one book apiece at no cost until they enter kindergarten.
Bowers said the Daviess County affiliate ships about 4,000 books a month. The program costs roughly $15 per child per year, she said.
Bowers said it’s a common misconception that Parton funds the program, when in fact the lion’s share of financial support comes from local people involved in the project.
To that end, Bowers encourages people interested in buying this year’s ornament to contact her at 270-316-3612.
The unique collector’s items can also be purchased for $18 at Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel, The Willow Tree, Simply Chic Home Accents, Danhauer Drug Store and Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, she said.
Bowers added that the Imagination Library is holding a trivia night Oct. 15 at Blessed Mother Catholic Church, where more funds will be raised to support the book program.
