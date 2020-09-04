Imagination Library of Daviess County is gearing up for its annual spelling bee.
The only difference: This year’s event will be conducted online via Zoom.
Team registration has been open about two weeks, said Diane Bowers, chairwoman. About 10 teams have signed up so far.
Last year’s winners — Cecil Family Spellers and Highland Elementary Spellers — are returning and hope to keep their titles.
Bowers hopes the virtual aspect of this year’s event doesn’t turn away teams. She would like to see at least 20 compete. The event usually draws between 20 and 25.
“(Zoom) is not that complicated,” she said. “I’ve been using Zoom since March. It’s so user-friendly.”
Here’s how the online event will work:
Teams of up to six people can gather in one location to play, or team members can use their own computers, tablets or phones to play separately from their homes.
Like always, a pronouncer will say the word, use it in a sentence and give the definition.
Afterward, each team will be placed in its own Zoom room with a volunteer, who will keep track of time and record the agreed-upon spelling of the word.
The volunteer will leave the Zoom room to check the word spelling and return to let team members know if they got it correct. If the team misses a spelling, members can buy back into the competition for $30 — the annual cost of books for a child — or opt out of the spelling bee.
The event will be live-streamed on Imagination Library’s Facebook page.
Imagination Library usually raises about $15,000 a year hosting the event.
This year, no silent auction is planned, Bowers said. However, the nonprofit plans auction off autographed books on eBay later this year.
The upcoming spelling bee is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Team registration costs $50.
There are adult and youth teams. The cutoff for youth members is eighth grade.
Prizes will be given to the top adult and youth teams, as well as the team showing the most spirit.
The last day to register is Sept. 23.
To sign up, go to the nonprofit’s Facebook page and click on the link for the sign-up form or go to Imagination Library’s website at www.imaginationlibrarydc.com.
Imagination Library is about $10,000 behind on donations and fundraising efforts so far this year, Bowers said.
In addition, many grant opportunities have switched to coronavirus-related activities.
Mailing books monthly to children 5 and younger in the local Imagination Library service area costs from $6,000 to $6,300 a month, Bowers said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
