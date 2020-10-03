People who loved Gabe’s Tower may be interested in a holiday ornament that features the well-known Owensboro landmark.
Since 2012, Imagination Library has sold pewter Christmas tree ornaments as a fundraiser. They always feature a local landmark.
For example, the nonprofit’s committee decided to honor First Christian Church the year its building burned.
Last year, when First Presbyterian Church celebrated its 175th anniversary, the committee voted to feature that building.
The Gabe’s Tower ornament is unique because it has the building’s owner — Gabe Fiorella — on the back.
“We’ve never had a two-sided ornament before,” said Diane Bowers of Imagination Library.
The ornaments sell for $15 each at four local stores — Willow Tree, Simply Chic, Danhauer Drug Store and Crazy Me Gifts.
“We generally bring out our new ornament in November of each year, but we introduced our Gabe’s ornament in June, about the time the tower was coming down,” Bowers said. “It definitely paid off. Demand was so high that we placed a second order in July ... .”
The Gabe’s Tower ornament has proved to be the most popular one so far. Imagination Library’s initial order was for 250. The second order was for 200.
To date, about 300 ornaments have sold. All proceeds go to Imagination Library, which mails free books to children’s homes.
The nonprofit is prepared to order more ornaments if supplies run low.
“So many people have a tie to Gabe’s,” Bowers said.
Each ornament comes in an organza bag with a card telling the history of the landmark as well as information about Imagination Library.
When Gabe’s opened on Nov. 16, 1963, it was the talk of Kentucky and southern Indiana. More than 10,000 people stood in line, waiting to tour the 120-room, 13-story hotel.
Nobody had seen anything like the silo-shaped hotel at 20th and Triplett streets, which was then the tallest building in western Kentucky at 175 feet — counting the beacon on top.
Its 12th-floor restaurant — Gabe’s Atop The Tower — was credited with being Kentucky’s first high-rise restaurant.
Gabe’s was torn down in June after becoming an eyesore and safety concern.
