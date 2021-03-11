Owensboro Public Schools will be offering mental health nights for parents of students at Foust Elementary School and the Owensboro Innovation Middle School, the first of which will be March 16.
The Foust mental health night will be in person at the school from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Parents who attend will have the opportunity to meet Deirdre Dickerson, the school’s new school therapist, and the school’s counselor, Jenni Owen. Parents also will be introduced to Jen Hester, the Foust family resource director, and Heather Thomas, a home school coordinator.
Holly Davis, from The Center, will also be present during the event to give parents mental health tips.
Hester said she is happy to have this event in person, and that it is the first event of this school year where parents will be allowed to be in the school together. She said safety protocols will be followed, and that attendees will also be given gift baskets that include self-care items.
She hopes that Davis’ involvement will open up “a whole new set of resources for our families.”
“I think it’s important to collaborate with community partners on stuff like this,” she said.
The iMiddle event will be virtual, and will take place 5:30 March 31 via Google Meet. The topic will be Mental Health 101: Surviving Middle School Parenting.
Amanda Hirtz, iMiddle family resource and youth service center coordinator, said this event was planned to provide families with more support, considering how difficult this past year has been.
“We want to make sure our parents have the resources they need to be successful,” Hirtz said.
The iMiddle event will include discussion from Summer Bell, the OPS district mental health coordinator, Kim Docimo, the iMiddle school counselor, Hirtz, and Bethany Johnson, the school-based therapist from the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center.
Since the beginning of this school year, OPS has collaborated with the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, a local behavioral health organization, to provide more mental health services to students. Through that partnership, MCCC therapists are housed in iMiddle, Estes and Cravens elementary schools full time.
Bell said other schools have been discussing having similar mental health nights for parents before the end of this school year.
Parenting has been difficult this year, Bell said, with a lot of new stressors in play.
“We want parents to know the school is providing some supportive services,” Bell said. “It’s OK to not be OK, and to ask for help, and to attend these support groups and see if they can take anything away from them.”
Bell also wants this to be an opportunity for families to be introduced to individuals within schools that are there to help students and families with their mental health needs.
For more information about the iMiddle mental health night, contact the school’s youth service center at 270-686-1159.
For more information about the Foust event, call the school at 270-686-1060.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
