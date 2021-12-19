Kendel Hayden knows that many people do not understand how much farmers provide for the general population, even in a rural community like Owensboro.
That is why she incorporates agriculture in as many of her social studies lessons at the Owensboro Innovation Middle School, and for her efforts, she has been awarded the Kentucky Farm Bureau Excellence Ag Literacy Award.
The award is designed to recognize and reward educators who incorporate agriculture curriculum in core studies. All preschool through 12th grade teachers are eligible for the award, according to the KFB.
Hayden didn’t grow up on a farm, but her husband farms, and now it’s their whole world, she said.
She incorporates agriculture into many of her lessons, from discussions on early mankind and how farming discoveries changed the lives of hunter-gatherer societies, to irrigation and conservation. There are always lessons within social studies that lead back to agriculture, she said.
“We also built raised beds, and we discussed crop rotation,” she said. “Last spring we learned how to be resourceful and reuse plants when we grew heads of lettuce and were able to feed the entire school. We used the lettuce for salads, and dressings for hamburgers, and tacos.”
She said students enjoyed that “cut and come again” approach to farming.
“I’m trying to teach the kids to be resourceful,” she said, adding that some of her students weren’t even aware that green beans grew on a plant. “I still have some kids who think vegetables come from cans at the grocery store.”
That’s why it’s so important to include agriculture learning and assignments in everyday core content curriculum, she said.
Not every student has grown up on a farm, and not every student knows how gardens grow and how farmers feed the world, she said.
“It’s up to us to teach that,” she said.
Her KFB award included $500, which Hayden said she plans to donate back to iMiddle. She would like to buy the school an indoor grow tower, which will allow her to teach students about hydroponics.
She also has a dream of the school having a greenhouse one day, so that students can grow their own seedlings and plants from seeds.
“We are wanting a big greenhouse so we can be totally self-sufficient,” she said. “I think that will really help provide the students with the whole ‘farm-to-table’ experience.”
As a state KFB winner, Hayden has been invited to attend the National Ag in the Classroom convention that will take place in Saratoga Springs, New York at the end of June. There she will connect with other educators from across the country to learn about how they are incorporating ag lessons in their school day, something Hayden is most excited to experience.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
