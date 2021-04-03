iMiddle thinking outside of the doghouse to help students with reading

Charlie Sue Clark is one of the hardest-working assistants in education, and each Friday she can be found wagging her tail and comforting students in need at Owensboro Innovation Middle School.
Charlie Sue, a Doberman Pinscher therapy dog, recently earned an extra certification that will allow her to help students read. The Reading Education Assistance Dog certification program was founded in 1999 and designed to use therapy dogs to build and encourage a child’s love of reading. When Charlie Sue is sitting on her special reading blanket, students can read to her and earn special stickers with her face on them. She received this certification through the Intermountain Therapy Animals Program.
Charlie’s owner and trainer, Meggan Clark, who teaches special education at iMiddle, said the READ program can help students with public speaking skills and reading fluency. She also thinks that involving Charlie makes reading activities more fun for students.
“It’s been proven that dogs lower blood pressure, and lower anxiety,” Clark said. “They are just there to listen, and it’s been proven to show that when there is a dog involved, the kids feel more comfortable and thrive.”
Charlie has proven herself in other ways through her therapeutic skills, said iMiddle Principal Mark Moore, who once asked Clark to bring the dog in even on one of her days off when there was a death of a student and their classmates needed comforting.
Moore said it’s amazing to see Charlie while she’s working because she can sense which students are the neediest and will walk over to them and place her head in their lap. The change in the student is almost instantaneous.
“Sometimes she even comes up to me because she can tell I’m stressed out,” Moore said. “It’s really hard to describe what she does until you see it in action.”
Moore said he is excited to be able to utilize Charlie to help motivate students to read. Anything educators can do to encourage students to read is a good thing, especially coming out of the habits that were created in the online learning environment.
iMiddle seventh-grade social studies teacher Kodi King has also seen Charlie in action.
When Charlie comes to school on Fridays, she visits every classroom at least once a day and makes her rounds. During those times, King sees students “automatically perk up” when the dog enters the room.
“It refocuses the kids,” she said. “The familiarity of knowing they are safe, getting a hug. The kids love it. She does her job very well.”
The reading program will be beneficial throughout the day, King said, because students have a chance to be pulled from class to sit and read to Charlie. This reading work has great potential, she said, especially for students who struggle to read.
“It’s a whole lot easier speaking to Charlie than it is their peers,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.