Impact 100 Owensboro, which has raised millions of dollars for local nonprofit groups since the organization was created 17 years ago, has announced its finalists for this year’s grants.
Impact 100 will award two $100,000 grants, two $27,500 grant and one $9,200 “NextGen” grant at its annual meeting on Oct. 27 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The grant recipients will be selected by the group’s membership, who donated the funds for the grants.
The finalists for the $100,000 grants are: My Sister’s Keeper, Owensboro Dance Theatre and the RiverPark Center.
The Residual Grant finalists are: Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders, Inc., Dream Riders of Kentucky, Salvation Army and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. NextGen grant finalists are Aubrey’s Song Breaking the Cycle 2.0, Inc. and Habitat for Humanity of Henderson, Kentucky.
Jodi Krahwinkel, Impact 100’s president, said the 288 women in the group contributed either $1,000 or $500.
This year, the donations from members raised $255,000, Krahwinkel said.
“By the end of 2022, we will have awarded over $3.8 million” since the group’s inception, Krahwinkel told the audience at Monday’s finalist announcement at the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.
Nonprofits submitted grant applications earlier this summer, which were vetted by a committee. The finalists will be screened by Impact 100 members who will do site visits, review financial statements and board structures and examine the projects that nonprofits would undertake with the funds.
“We are trying to make sure the projects are viable, sustainable and will make an impact on our community,” Krahwinkel said.
Carolyn Ferber, of Aubrey’s Song Foundation, said the initial application process “was intense. It was very thorough.”
“It was good, because it gave us time to really think through what we are wanting to do moving forward,” Ferber said.
If selected for the Reciprocal Grant, the agency would implement a family and patient advocacy program, Ferber said.
The NextGen grant would increase the organization’s work in schools, to “raise awareness of eating disorders and promote positive body image among the youth,” Ferber said.
“We are really thrilled and appreciate the opportunity” to be considered for the grants, Ferber said.
The Impact 100 members will select the grant recipients by voting on at their Oct. 27 meeting.
Beth Clements, co-chairwoman of the Impact 100 grants committee, and the group’s incoming president, told the nonprofits Monday, “We are here for you, to serve you, and we thank you so much for all the hard work you do every year.”
Sandy Webster, director of Dream Riders of Kentucky, said to be considered by Impact 100, “you have to have a cause that transforms lives to begin with.”
If selected, Dream Riders would use the Reciprocal Grant to expand partnerships with RiverValley Behavioral Health and Daviess County Public Schools, and would expand its facility to offer more programs for people with mental health issues and drug addiction, Webster said.
“All of it is about relationship building, and caring for another being,” Webster said. “That translates into being self-confidence, self-esteem and being a good community citizen.”
Webster said, “I’m very excited for both Dream Riders and my community, because we are all about transforming lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.