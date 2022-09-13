Impact 100 Owensboro, which has raised millions of dollars for local nonprofit groups since the organization was created 17 years ago, has announced its finalists for this year’s grants.

Impact 100 will award two $100,000 grants, two $27,500 grant and one $9,200 “NextGen” grant at its annual meeting on Oct. 27 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. The grant recipients will be selected by the group’s membership, who donated the funds for the grants.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.