The Daniel Pitino Shelter and Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County each won grants of $100,000 from Impact100 at its annual meeting Thursday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
Dream Riders of Kentucky and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. each won grants of $29,500.
Aubrey’s Song Foundation for Eating Disorders received a $9,200 grant from NexGen, the younger women.
This year, Impact100 had 291 women who gave either $1,000 or $500 toward the grants.
Jodi Krahwinkel, Impact 100’s president, said through the years the organization has raised $3.89 million for nonprofits.
“That is progress for everybody,” she said. “We’re changing the trajectory for four organizations tonight.”
Lauren McCrary, board chairman at the Pitino Shelter, said the money will be used to upgrade the electrical system, transition lighting to LED, adding refrigerators to increase fresh food storage and upgrade the laundry facilities.
Jeremy Stephens, executive director of Habitat, said the agency will create the Ms. Virginia’s Education and Training Center in honor of Virginia Braswell, who served the agency for 29 years as a volunteer executive director.
The facility will host classes on such things as appliance maintenance, HVAC care and management, disaster/emergency planning, lawn care and management, plumbing basics, homeowners insurance and other topics.
It would be the first such center in the country, Stephens said.
Sandy Webster, program director of Dream Riders, which offers equine-assisted therapy for people who need it, said the grant will be used to create an office/private meeting room and add a garage door for better loading and unloading.
The money will also be used to create an accessible classroom/carriage room and enclose a wash stall to complete a grooming/bathing/horsemanship teaching area.
Bruce Sheldon, chapter president, said Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for any child between the ages of 3 and 17 who doesn’t have a bed.
He said statistics show that 2% to 3% of children do not have beds.
The organization has built more than 300 beds for local children, he said.
Aubrey’s Song will use its money to expand its body image education program into elementary schools and add more schools.
Impact 100 has set a goal of having three $100,000 grants next year.
