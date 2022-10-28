The Daniel Pitino Shelter and Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County each won grants of $100,000 from Impact100 at its annual meeting Thursday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

Dream Riders of Kentucky and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Inc. each won grants of $29,500.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

