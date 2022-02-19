Impact 100 Owensboro is beginning its 2022 membership drive, seeking women who are dedicated to helping improve the community.
Membership dues paid by members will go toward creating grant funds for local projects promoting progress and betterment of the community.
Impact 100 Owensboro will be hosting several Membership Socials during their membership drive where women are encouraged to drop by to learn more about the organization and how to become a member. Their first social will be Thursday, March 3rd at SIP Wine Bar with another following on Thursday, March 17th at Willow & Pine, both from 4:30-6:00 p.m. A final social will be held at Nikos Bakery & Café on Thursday, March 24th from 9:00-10:30 a.m.
The deadline to join is March 31.
