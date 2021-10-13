IMPACT100 announced its 16th annual meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
The winners of each of its grants, including two $100,000 winners, two $28,250 winners and two winners of the NextGen $11,000 grants, will be announced.
Finalists for the grants will have seven minutes each to make a presentation for their cause before IMPACT100 members vote.
With five grant winners, this year will be the organization's largest grant cycle.
Altogether, IMPACT100 will award $267,500.
The meeting is open to the public, in-person or virtually. In-person attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Voting will be conducted electronically.
