Impact 100 Owensboro’s annual meeting was set for Thursday evening.
Usually, hundreds of Impact 100 members meet in October, share a meal, listen to finalists’ presentations and vote for the local nonprofits that will earn grants of up to $100,000.
But that was pre-pandemic, of course.
This year’s annual meeting won’t look anything like that. Instead, it’s been stretched out over a period of days, and it is all online.
The COVID-19 friendly process started last week with filming finalists’ presentations and sending those videos to members to view at home.
Then, members had four days in which to vote. The deadline to cast a vote was midnight Sunday.
At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, the finalists and a few Impact 100 leaders will learn the final outcome of those votes; however, the winners won’t be announced publicly until 5 p.m. Thursday.
That’s when the announcement will be made on Impact 100’s Facebook page, website and YouTube channel.
“We went back and forth so many times,” said Linda Wahl, Impact 100 president. “It’s such a fun night and big celebration. We were trying to balance all of that with COVID safety. It’s really tough.”
To make matters worse, this year marks Impact 100’s 15th anniversary.
In the end, the nonprofit’s leaders thought it was impossible to host an indoors event that could meet all COVID-19 protocols, so they devised a virtual alternative.
“We couldn’t figure out any other way to do it,” Wahl said.
One thing was certain, though. The grants will be given without delay, she said, because many nonprofit fundraisers have been canceled due to COVID-19. Donations to nonprofits have been slashed in the wake of the virus.
“Nonprofits need us now more than ever,” Wahl said.
Impact 100 is a women-only giving circle. Members pool resources, donating $1,000 annually for full voting rights.
On Thursday, the nonprofit will give away $226,000. Also, its teen spin-off group, Next Generation, will give away $10,800.
Finalists for the $100,000 awards are Friends of the Daviess County Public Library, H.L. Neblett Community Center, Owensboro Community & Technical College, RiverPark Center and Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center.
Finalists for the $26,000 residual award are Dream Riders of Kentucky and Wendell Foster.
After this year’s grants are awarded, Impact 100 will have donated a total of more than $3.3 million to community nonprofits.
Three finalists will vie for NextGen’s $10,800 grant. They are Girls Inc., Owen Autism Center and Sunrise Children’s Services.
Now that the wheels are in motion for a safe annual meeting and grant announcement, Wahl’s biggest concern is Wednesday’s announcement to the group of 15 or so finalists and others.
“We’re hoping it will stay a secret (until Thursday’s reveal),” Wahl said.
Renee Beasley Jones
