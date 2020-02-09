Impact 100 Owensboro hits another milestone this year.
Last autumn, the women-only philanthropic group went over the $3 million mark in total grants given during its history.
This year’s reason to crow? It’s Impact 100’s 15th anniversary.
To celebrate the occasion, the nonprofit will host an event on March 4 at the RiverPark Center.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for a meet-and-greet featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and live music. The program begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $25 per person. Reservations can be made at Impact100Owensboro.org.
The public is invited, including men.
Because Impact 100 is for women only, it’s rare that men attend the group’s events, said Katie Drab, chairwoman of the 15th-anniversary event.
Drab hopes to pack the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall that night because the keynote speaker will be Wendy Steele, founder of the Impact 100 model.
“We want to inspire and motivate,” Drab said.
Since its inception in 2001, Impact 100 has grown to include 70 chapters worldwide. Owensboro’s was No. 6.
“We were pioneers. We paved the way,” Drab said.
Owensboro remains the smallest community worldwide to have an Impact 100 group, Drab said.
Steele started Impact 100 in Cincinnati, Ohio, to give women the opportunity to become agents of change in that community. With the Impact 100 model, women donate $1,000 each annually. At an annual meeting, they each receive one vote to determine which nonprofits will receive their collective gift.
According to Impact 100’s website, chapters worldwide have donated a total of nearly $80 million since Steele created the model.
She has been featured on national news programs and magazines, and Steele won the 2014 Jefferson Award for Public Service.
Impact 100’s membership drive is in full swing. The group hopes to hit the magic $300,000 mark in giving this year, said Hope Yager, membership co-chairwoman. The nonprofit wants to give three $100,000 grants at its October annual meeting.
To meet that goal, Yager said Impact 100 needs between 325 and 350 members because the Owensboro Impact 100 allows half-memberships of $500.
Impact 100 came close to hitting 300 members in 2018, when 289 women joined the giving circle. But the group has never hit 300.
Drab has been a member for seven years.
“I’ve met so many wonderful ladies,” she said. “Your money goes so far with the Impact 100 model. The women and sisterhood keep me coming back.”
For more information or to join Impact 100 Owensboro, go to Impact100Owensboro.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
