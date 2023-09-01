Eleven organizations were named finalists for three grants through Impact100 Owensboro on Thursday.
Two of the five finalists in the top category will each receive $100,000 grants, while one of the three NextGen finalists will receive $7,000, and one of the three residual grant finalists will receive $4,700.
“Every year, our finalists represent diverse missions under the categories of arts and culture; education; family; health and wellness; and environment and recreation,” Impact100 president Jodi Krahwinkel said.
Bellevue Baptist Church, CrossRoads, Inc., Friends of Sinners, Puzzle Pieces and the RiverPark Center are the five finalists for the $100,000 grant.
The finalists for the $7,000 NextGen grant are Dream Riders of Kentucky, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA) and My Sister’s Keeper.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, OASIS and the Owensboro Museum of Science & History are the finalists for the $4,700 residual grant.
All of the 2023 finalists are organizations that are unique to Owensboro, Krahwinkel said.
“Nothing pleases me more than to know that each of these agencies has the opportunity to be transformed with an Impact100 grant,” she said.
Each year, Impact100 asks at least 100 women to donate $1,000 to go toward the grants.
“We’ve been doing this for 18 years and it has grown considerably,” Krahwinkel said. “This year we have 287 members ... and we have $247,000 to give away.”
NextGen, an off-shoot of Impact100, is an organization of young women who are looking to become the next generation of philanthropists, according to the Impact100 website.
More from this section
The money used for the NextGen grants is donated by NextGen members, a total of $100 each, and the total amount given to the organization dictates how much the grant will be.
“We are so proud of the NextGen membership for the work that they completed to select this wonderful group of grant finalists,” said Sarah Howard, NextGen chairwoman and Impact100 treasurer. “They learned more about some amazing local organizations that provide a variety of services to meet the needs of our community, and they are excited to complete site visits for the finalists they selected.”
Beth Shepherd, Impact100 grants committee co-chair, said the organization is thankful for those who donated.
“These women analyzed the non-profit grant applications, asked questions and learned so much about our local non-profits,” she said. “The great work of these dedicated non-profits makes selecting just eight finalists a difficult decision.”
Krahwinkel said area non-profits can begin applying for the grant in the spring and then the Impact100 members will divide into focus groups to look at all the applications.
“We evaluate all of them for viability, sustainability and transformational ability,” she said. “The finalists will be voted on one more time by the entire membership in October.”
Beginning in June, Impact100 creates five to seven focus groups that meet four to six times during the summer, according to Krahwinkel.
“Most of (the organizations) will tell you these grants are transformational,” she said. “It is a catalyst, and even just being a finalist a lot of times brings some name recognition.”
Non-profit organizations who apply for the grant are required to state what project(s) the money will be used for, Krahwinkel said.
“They have 24 months to use the money after we announce the winners,” she said. “We’ve never not had someone use the money.”
The winners will be announced during Impact100’s annual meeting on Oct. 24 at the RiverPark Center. The time will be announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.