IMPACT100 FINALISTS

Sandy Webster, executive director of Dream Riders of Kentucky, leaves the stage with her 2023 Next Generation grant finalist sign Thursday during the announcement of finalists by Impact100 Owensboro. Award winners will be announced Oct. 24 at the RiverPark Center during the organization’s annual meeting.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Eleven organizations were named finalists for three grants through Impact100 Owensboro on Thursday.

Two of the five finalists in the top category will each receive $100,000 grants, while one of the three NextGen finalists will receive $7,000, and one of the three residual grant finalists will receive $4,700.

