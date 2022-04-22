Impact100 will have its largest grant cycle to date this year with a record high membership of 288 members for 2022.

Impact100 will be giving away four grants totaling $255,000 that will be awarded to local nonprofits later this year.

Additionally, Impact 100 Next Generation has 92 members for 2022 and will award a $9,200 grant.

Impact100 Owensboro, formed in 2006, was built as a way for women of all different backgrounds to come together to help their community thrive by awarding annual grants to local nonprofits.

Each member, upon joining, typically makes a donation of $1,000 or $500 that goes into the organization’s annual grant fund.

The organization also created NextGen, a philanthropy organization for teenage girls who donate $100 upon joining.

“As Global Impact100 Founder Wendy Steele would say, $1,000 is a stop and think number,” said Jodi Krahwinkel, president of Impact100 Owensboro. “For many of our members, $1,000 or even $500 represents a sacrifice and intentional budgeting to make a charitable gift of this size, which is why we are continually blown away by the generosity of the women in our community.”

The funds, which will be awarded to nonprofits later in the year, will be broken down into two $100,000 grants and two residual $27,500 grants.

Since the start of Impact100 Owensboro 17 years ago, the organization has awarded grants totaling $3,884,700 to local nonprofits, as well as $57,700 through NextGen since its inception in 2017.

“I’m so proud of the impact these young ladies have made over the past 5 years, and we are so excited about this upcoming year,” said Sarah Howard, NextGen chairwoman. “They are learning so much about our community and the way that their time, treasure and talent can make a difference.”

The online application for the grants opens Friday, April 22 and will close Friday, June 3. All area nonprofits are welcome to apply.

For more information on Impact100 Owensboro and Impact100 NextGen, visit their website at impact100owensboro.org.

