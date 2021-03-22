Impact100 Owensboro is holding its annual membership drive until the end of March.
Impact100 Owensboro, formed in 2006, was built as a way for women of all backgrounds to come together to help their community by awarding annual grants to local nonprofits. Since its inception, according to communication chair Katie Drab, the group has granted about $3.5 million.
“Impact100 is a group of women working collaboratively to create opportunities for positive change in our community. We encourage all women to join us,” said Impact100 Owensboro President Linda Wahl in a statement.
All renewing members and those who wish to become a member can choose to donate either $1,000 or $500 for their membership dues, all of which go toward funding an annual grant to local nonprofit organizations.
The Owensboro group had about 200 members in 2020 and were able to award $226,000 to three nonprofit organizations, according to an Impact100 release.
“None of this would be possible without our amazing members and the support of our community,” the release stated.
The number of members and the amount each chooses to donate for their membership dues affects how much Impact100 is able to award in grant money to help community organizations, Drab said.
Some local nonprofits that have benefited from the Impact100 grants are Fresh Start for Women, Girls, Inc. Habitat for Humanity Owensboro, Oasis, Community Dental Clinic, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and the H.L. Neblett Center, Drab said.
“Within the past 15 years, we’ve awarded just shy of $3.5 million, I mean, that’s significant. That’s a huge impact, and especially when you’re rewarding these organizations $100,000. I mean, that enables them to make huge transformational, long-term change for our community,” she said. “All of these organizations do so many wonderful things for our community. They help those that are in need — the most in need, of our funds and community support. And aside from just the monetary value, we also bring awareness to these organizations.”
Impact100 has also developed Impact 100 NextGeneration for young women to begin engaging with local nonprofits in the community.
“They are learning about the needs and services provided in our community. We are not only connecting the next generation with our local nonprofits, but we are creating and empowering philanthropic leaders of tomorrow,” said Impact100 Owensboro NextGeneration Chair Joy Carroll.
For more information about Impact100 or becoming a member, visit Impact100Owensboro.org. The deadline to become a member is March 31.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
